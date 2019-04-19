A new chart tells you the cheapest month to fly depending on your destination

caption A new chart from Kayak lets users see the median cost of airfare by month at a glance. source Rob Wilson/Shutterstock

Kayak has unveiled a new chart that shows the median airfare of specific travel routes over time.

The chart allows users to see median airfare for each month in the year, as well as compare historical median airfare prices to those from the previous year.

You can also use the chart to compare median prices of plane tickets from a single origin to two separate destinations.

Booking a flight can feel like a daunting task, but Kayak has released a new feature to help make the process easier.

The travel-booking site recently unveiled a new chart, which shows the median airfare of various travel routes over time. By utilizing the chart, users can get a sense of both the most expensive months to travel to a destination, as well as the cheapest.

Kayak’s chart lets users see the cheapest time to book airfare between destinations at a glance

For example, the chart below shows median airfare prices from New York to Amsterdam.

caption It’s most cost-efficient to travel to Amsterdam from New York in February. source Kayak

While flights have historically cost as little as $415 between January and February, the same trip can cost as much as $646 in July, according to Kayak.

To view more detailed numbers, Kayak users can click on the “view year-over-year” box above the graph. In doing so, users will be able to compare historical prices of flights to those specifically from the previous year.

caption Prices were higher in 2018 than they were historically, according to this chart. source Kayak

As you can see below, the prices of flights from New York to Amsterdam in 2018 were a bit higher than they were historically. For example, flights between the two countries in July, on average, cost $646, according to Kayak. But in July of 2018, the travel site shows median prices as high as $735.

You can also use the chart to compare the median prices of plane tickets from a single origin to two different destinations

To do so, simply click the “compare destinations” box.

On the chart seen below, flights from New York to Amsterdam, on average, are cheaper than flights from New York to Athens. Still, both travel routes follow similar patterns of price drops and increases.

caption According to Kayak, flights from New York to Athens are pricier than to Amsterdam. source Kayak

To view the most information about potential travel routes, viewers can click both the “view year-over-year” and “compare destinations” boxes, like so:

caption Kayak users can tailor the chart to their travel needs. source Kayak

To try using the chart yourself, visit Kayak’s website.