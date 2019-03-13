Kayak is working on a feature that will allow users to remove specific airplane models from their searches, including the Boeing 737 Max

caption The Boeing 737 Max 8. source Air Italy

The travel website Kayak will introduce a feature this week that allows users to remove specific aircraft models from their searches.

Kayak and other travel websites like Priceline, Expedia, Google Flights, Travelocity, and Orbitz, allow users to see which plane a flight will use, but do not yet allow for filtering based on aircraft model.

The new feature follows an Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday that killed all 157 people onboard, the second in the last five months involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

“We’ve recently received feedback to make Kayak’s filters more granular in order to exclude particular aircraft models from search queries. We are releasing that enhancement this week and are committed to providing our customers with all the information they need to travel with confidence,” a Kayak representative told Business Insider.

The new feature follows an Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday that killed all 157 people onboard. The crash was the second in the last five months involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, following the October crash of a Lion Air flight that killed 189 people.

The European Union, China, and Australia have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8, and while the Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday that the aircraft is safe to fly, US lawmakers have urged the agency to reverse that evaluation.