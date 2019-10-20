Video shows the moment a football coach at an Oregon high school disarmed a shotgun-wielding student and hugged him

caption Oregon authorities released surveillance footage showing a high-school football coach disarming and hugging a student. source YouTube/The Oregonian

Oregon authorities released a video on Friday showing a high-school football coach disarming, then hugging, a distraught student wielding a shotgun.

Angel Granados-Diaz, 19, walked into the Parkrose High School in Portland on May 17 with a shotgun concealed under his trench coat.

Lowe said his instincts took over and he grabbed the weapon from Granados-Diaz, but felt compassion and embraced him.

Prosecutors said it’s clear that Granados-Diaz “did not have the intent to hurt anyone other than himself while at Parkrose High School.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Oregon authorities released stunning surveillance footage on Friday showing how a football coach de-escalated a situation with an armed student in a local high school.

The coach, Keanon Lowe, could be seen in the footage disarming the student and hugging him. The student, apparently distraught, clasped his arms around Lowe and the pair moved down the hallway together.

Angel Granados-Diaz, 19, walked into the Parkrose High School in Portland on May 17 with a shotgun concealed under his trench coat.

Lowe, a former football star at the University of Oregon, told reporters in a press conference shortly after the incident that he grabbed the student’s weapon the moment he saw it, but also felt compassion or him.

“Obviously, he broke down and I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him,” Lowe said. “I told him I was there to save him. I was there for a reason and that this is a life worth living.”

Read more: Police ID teen tackled after bringing gun to Oregon school

Granados-Diaz pleaded guilty last week to two gun-related charges, court records show.

He has been sentenced to 36 months of probation, along with mental health and substance abuse treatment.

“Through the course of the investigation it became clear to law enforcement and our office that Mr. Granados-Diaz did not have the intent to hurt anyone other than himself while at Parkrose High School,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Parakram Singh said, according to NBC affiliate KGW.