An artist imagined Keanu Reeves as all your favorite Disney princes

- source
- Crystal Ro and Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
- On Wednesday, artist Crystal Ro shared her illustrations of the “Matrix” actor Keanu Reeves as classic Disney princes.
- Ro imagined Reeves as characters like Prince Charming from “Cinderella,” and Prince Eric from “The Little Mermaid.”
- The artist also depicted Reeves as Aladdin from the 1992 animated film of the same name, and as Prince Naveen from the 2009 Disney movie “The Princess and the Frog.”
- Unsurprisingly, fans on Twitter were loving the illustrations of the “John Wick” actor.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
On Wednesday, writer and artist Crystal Ro shared her drawings of “Matrix” actor Keanu Reeves as a variety of classic Disney princes – and the illustrations are priceless.
Ro, who works for Buzzfeed, first shared the images in an article for their site, later adding them to Instagram with the caption, “I drew Keanu as Disney princes because it felt right.”
Ro’s illustrations portray Reeves in a variety of Disney films, from classics like “Snow White” and “Cinderella,” to more recent films like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Princess and the Frog.”
She also included illustrations of Reeves as the prince (or main love interest) in Disney films like “The Little Mermaid,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Mulan,” and “Pocahontas.”
Reeves made headlines earlier this week when it was reported that he’d been approached in the past by studio execs who want him to star in Marvel movies.
And in recent weeks, the internet has become absolutely infatuated with Reeves – a petition to Time magazine to name the “Matrix” actor person of the year had over 58,000 signatures at the time of this article.
Ro reimagined Keanu Reeves as Snow White’s prince from the 1937 animated film.
- source
- Crystal Ro
In her Buzzfeed article, Ro said of Reeves as Snow White’s Prince Charming: “After waking Snow White up, Keanu would ask her, ‘Did you take the blue pill or the red pill?’ And then explain what the Matrix is.”
Reeves made a dashing Prince Charming in Ro’s “Cinderella” inspired illustration.
- source
- Crystal Ro
Fans on Twitter were obsessed with the idea of Keanu as a Disney prince, with some calling him “the best” Disney prince, and “not the prince we deserve, but the prince we needed.”
1959’s “Sleeping Beauty” would have been even better with Keanu Reeves.
- source
- Crystal Ro
“Keanu’s already got the horse-riding and fighting skills, so he could easily slay Dragon Maleficent,” Ro said of the “Matrix” actor as Prince Philip.
Read more: Keanu Reeves had a delightful reaction when he found out about his ‘internet boyfriend’ status
Ro’s reimagining of “The Little Mermaid” with Keanu Reeves as Prince Eric was spot-on.
- source
- Crystal Ro
“Keanu would probably jokingly introduce himself to Ariel as the Duke of Ted and say, ‘Something is afoot under the sea,'” Ro said of Keanu as Prince Eric in her Buzzfeed article.
Even though the character isn’t a prince, Ro depicted Keanu Reeves as John Smith in 1995’s “Pocahontas.”
- source
- Crystal Ro
Reeves was born in Beirut and lived in Canada for much of his life, but that didn’t stop Ro from imagining the actor as the English colonist John Smith in the 1995 film.
Keanu Reeves got the royal treatment in Ro’s illustration of him as Aladdin from the 1992 film.
- source
- Crystal Ro
“Aladdin” was recently remade into a live-action movie, but Reeves (unfortunately) didn’t play the title character.
Read more: A story about Keanu Reeves buying an ice cream just so he could autograph the receipt for a young fan has gone viral. And now others are sharing their own touching experiences with the actor.
Ro swapped the generic prince in “Beauty and the Beast” for a gloriously animated version of Keanu Reeves.
- source
- Crystal Ro
In her Buzzfeed article, Ro said, “Keanu would 100% beat Gaston in a fistfight and then go home to Belle, where they’d spend their time reading Shakespeare in her library” if the actor was in “Beauty and the Beast.”
Read more: Fans are calling Keanu Reeves a ‘respectful king’ after noticing he doesn’t touch women in photos
In one illustration, Ro even portrayed Reeves as Li Shang in “Mulan,” although the character wasn’t actually a prince.
- source
- Crystal Ro
Reeves has Chinese heritage, as well as significant martial arts training, so it’s not hard to imagine him as the Chinese warrior Li Shang like Ro did.
And Ro didn’t forget Disney’s most recent animated film “The Princess and the Frog.” She included a charming illustration of Keanu as Prince Naveen.
- source
- Crystal Ro
The internet’s “favorite boyfriend” would also make an excellent prince and love interest for Tiana, the main character in “The Princess and the Frog.”