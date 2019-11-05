Keanu Reeves held hands with artist Alexandra Grant on the red carpet, seemingly confirming his first public romance in decades

caption Keanu Reeves made his first ever red carpet appearance with a girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves appeared to confirm his relationship status after making his first public appearance with a girlfriend in over 35 years.

The 55-year-old actor attended the LACMA + Film Gala in Los Angeles hand-in-hand with artist, Alexandra Grant.

The Los Angeles-based artist has been a long-time friend of Reeves collaborating in a visual poetry series as well as a business partner for his publishing house X Artists’ Books.

Reeves’ last serious public relationship was back in 1999 with the late Jennifer Syme who later died in a traffic collision in 2001.

Keanu Reeves has made his first-ever red carpet couple appearance as the actor held hands with Los Angeles-based artist, Alexandra Grant.

The 55-year-old “The Matrix” star arrived with Grant at the LACMA + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Sunday night where the pair happily posed for photos.

Sources told ET the new couple were enjoying catching up with friends during cocktail hour including Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Paulin-Ferrell. ET reported that the 46-year-old artist even asked a female friend to take a photo of her and Reeves on her phone.

caption Reeves and Grant happily smiled for photos as they walked hand-in-hand down the carpet. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

“They were smiling and having a good time, and immediately after taking the photo, Will Ferrell spotted Keanu and rushed over to say hello, bringing with him a small group that included his wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell,” a source told the publication.

Reeves, who is known for keeping his personal life very private, has never posed with a girlfriend on the red carpet in his 35-year acting tenure.

But the “John Wick” star has previously been linked to a handful of A-list celebrities including Sofia Coppola, Amanda De Cadnet and famously his 1994 “Speed” co-star, Sandra Bullock.

caption Reeves and Sandra Bullock at the 1994 Hollywood premiere of “Speed.” source David Keeler/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Reeves confirmed rumors on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that there was real-life chemistry between Bullock and himself during the film’s production. The actor admitted to having a “crush” on her, which he never told her. Bullock made the same revelation to DeGeneres in December 2018.

Reeves’ last serious relationship was with the late Jennifer Syme with the couple tragically losing a baby daughter in stillbirth in 1999. Symes in a car crash in 2001 aged just 28.

While this may be Reeves’ first public appearance with Grant, the couple are long-time friends and business partners. The duo collaborated on an adult’s picture book called “Ode to Happiness” in 2011, which Grant illustrated and Reeves wrote poetry for.

Following the success of the book and its sequel “Shadows,” they founded the publishing house X Artists’ Books.

As an artist, Grant’s works have featured in the LACMA, the prestigious Galerie Gradiva in Paris, and The Harris Lieberman Gallery in New York. She also has her own non-profit grantLOVE, which benefits grassroots artists.

Representatives for Reeves did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

