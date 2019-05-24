A video of Keanu Reeves giving up his seat to another passenger on the crowded NYC subway 5 years ago confirms his goodness

In 2015, Keanu Reeves was filmed giving up his seat on a crowded NYC subway train to a woman with a heavy bag.

And last week, a writer on Twitter shared his heartwarming encounter with the “Matrix” actor.

As other fans began to share their own encounters with the star, one thing became clear: Reeves is a super nice guy.

Keanu Reeves made the New York City subway a less stressful experience for one lucky passenger four years ago, and it was one of the first times the world realized he’s a good person.

Earlier this week, people were sharing stories of his goodness after they learned that he once bought an ice cream just to he could autograph the receipt for a young fan.

That reminded us of the time the “John Wick” star made headlines in 2015 when he was filmed graciously giving up his subway seat to a fellow passenger with a heavy bag.

A train announcement heard in the video suggests that the star was on a Brooklyn-bound Q express train when he performed that chivalrous act.

Watch the video below.

