People are overjoyed for Keanu Reeves now that he apparently has a girlfriend

caption Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala together on Saturday. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“John Wick” actor Keanu Reeves was spotted holding hands with visual artist Alexandra Grant at an event on Saturday, leading to speculation over the nature of their relationship.

Reeves hasn’t attended a public event with a date for several years, and fans on Twitter were loving his apparent new romance with Grant.

Some praised the actor for dating an “age-appropriate” person (Grant is 46 and Reeves is 55), while others wished him happiness and support.

Reeves’ last public partner was Jennifer Syme, who was killed in a car accident in 2001.

On Twitter, most fans had nothing but support for the apparent new couple.

keanu reeves has a GIRLFRIEND and she's an ARTIST the taste is EXQUISITE pic.twitter.com/bOnUJwwyW3 — Lia (@wisadlr) November 5, 2019

AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!! Keanu Reeves AAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! holding hands AAAAHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Nd3pZjQetG — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) November 5, 2019

Some praised the actor for dating someone close to his own age – in contrast to male celebrities who frequently date much younger people. A few users highlighted the extremely low bar for straight men in Hollywood.

Keanu and his age-appropriate girlfriend look so cutely and refreshingly normalhttps://t.co/gL5dKnhpFc — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 5, 2019

Keanu Reeves is trending because he's decided to date a woman, artist Alexandra Grant, who is within his age bracket. She is 46 and Keanu is 55. It also says a lot about how women are treated that so many people are stunned that a woman over 40 wouldn't dye her hair. pic.twitter.com/zHHo2GMzbx — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) November 5, 2019

of course Keanu has an age-appropriate girlfriend. he is a Good Man https://t.co/Rnr3IdPzfG — britt hates (@MissBrittHayes) November 5, 2019

Keanu Reeves continues to dunk on the rest of the male species and I’m honestly stoked about it pic.twitter.com/SejpxjuA7h — Jake Woolf (@jakewoolf) November 5, 2019

Others even mistook Grant for actress Helen Mirren in a hilarious mix-up.

Saw the photos and legit thought Keanu Reeves was dating Helen Mirren. Which I also would have supported. pic.twitter.com/rYoC9nCLzZ — Travon Free (@Travon) November 5, 2019

I wasn't wearing my glasses at first and I legit thought he was dating Helen Mirren which I also would have been here for. | Keanu Reeves, 55, goes public with his first girlfriend in DECADES https://t.co/Y5C2RV9kV1 — ????Imani Gandied Yams???? (@AngryBlackLady) November 5, 2019

Overall, fans wished Reeves and Grant nothing but happiness – especially given Reeves’ past romantic history, which saw him lose his longtime partner, Jennifer Syme, and their unborn child in the span of just two years.

Keanu Reeves’ happiness is the only thing everyone can agree upon — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) November 5, 2019

i don't usually cry over celebrities, but i love to see my mans happy ???????????? https://t.co/iGutsRZmD9 — Kyle Gaddo (@kylegaddo) November 4, 2019

Keanu Reeves has gone public with his first girlfriend in decades, just look how fucking happy he is!!! HE DESERVES THIS!!!???????? pic.twitter.com/mam6dJIdnn — Christmas Wilson???????? (@CrisMovieCorner) November 5, 2019

I don’t know why I’m so happy Keanu Reeves has a girlfriend (who is age appropriate no less). I don’t know this man personally. But what happened to him sucks and he deserves some happiness. We all do. ???????? — ????Imani Gandied Yams???? (@AngryBlackLady) November 5, 2019

While many feel that Grant and Reeves are dating, neither one has spoken publicly about the nature of their relationship. Representatives for Grant and Reeves didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.