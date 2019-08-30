13 times Keanu Reeves was the greatest person ever

Keanu Reeves is known for his roles in iconic films like “John Wick,” “Speed,” and the “Matrix” franchise, but the actor is also a really good guy.

In additional to being humble and generous, Reeves is often in the news for his random acts of kindness, which range from giving up his seat on a crowded subway train to secretly donating huge sums of money to children’s hospitals.

Reeves is also respectful of his fans, frequently posing for photos and signing autographs for them.

On top of that, Reeves doesn’t take himself too seriously – and played a parody version of himself in the 2019 film “Always Be My Maybe.”

Over the past year, tales of his kindness and generosity have taken over the internet. Combined with the release of his third “John Wick” film in May, as well as news that there’s going to be a fourth “Matrix” movie, Reeves is in the midst of a career resurgence – dubbed the “Keanaissance” by some.

While it’d be next to impossible to compile all of the times Reeves has warmed hearts with his kind gestures, some moments have definitely stuck out more than others, and solidified Reeves’ reputation as the internet’s favorite boyfriend.

Here are 13 times Reeves was the greatest person ever.

During an appearance at a convention, he was blown away by an audience member’s enthusiasm — and called them “breathtaking” in response.

Video of Reeves at the E3 convention in June went viral after Reeves had a heartwarming response to an audience member.

When a fan yelled “you’re breathtaking!” as Reeves walked onstage, the star endeared himself to the crowd by responding in kind.

“You’re breathtaking,” the actor said as he pointed to the audience. “You’re all breathtaking.”

Unsurprisingly, the moment quickly exploded online, leading to plenty of memes and heartfelt posts about Reeves.

Reeves once signed a fan sign that was left for him on the way to a set of an upcoming movie he was filming.

The “John Wick” actor made hearts melt back in July when it was revealed he autographed a handmade sign that was left on the way to the set of his most recent movie.

Reeves was in the midst of filming the third “Bill & Ted” movie when he reportedly spotted the sign, which said “you’re breathtaking!” – a reference to Reeves’ appearance at the E3 convention earlier this year.

“Bill & Ted” screenwriter Ed Solomon took to Twitter to share details about the incident, saying Reeves “jumped out of the car” on his way to set so that he could autograph the handmade sign.

Reeves wrote “you’re breathtaking” under the original message, along with his autograph and what looked to be an inscription to the fan.

He’s continually respectful of women in photos, frequently hovering his hands above their lower back instead of grabbing them.

In June, fans on Twitter noticed that Reeves doesn’t hold women while posing with them for photos – and the actor’s endearing habit quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the star for his respect for women.

People called Reeves a “respectful king” and praised him for being “considerate and respectful.”

Reeves once gave up his seat on the crowded New York City subway to a woman with a large bag.

The “John Wick” star made headlines in 2015 when he was filmed graciously giving up his subway seat to a fellow passenger with a heavy bag.

A train announcement heard in the video suggests that the star was on a Brooklyn-bound Q express train when he performed that chivalrous act.

Reeves’ kind act was one of his first gracious gestures to go viral.

The “John Wick” star once bought an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a young fan.

A heartwarming story about Reeves and a young fan went viral when it was shared in May.

SBNation.com writer and producer James Dator took to Twitter to share the touching experience he had with Reeves while working at a movie theater as a teenager.The writer tried to get Reeves’ autograph, but wasn’t successful. However, things began to look up for the young Keanu Reeves fan.

“2 minutes later there’s a knock on the door behind me that leads into the box office,” Dator tweeted. “I assume it’s my manager. It’s Keanu.”

“‘I realized you probably wanted my autograph,'” Dator remembers the star telling him. “‘So I signed this.’ He hands me a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back. He then casually throws an ice cream in the trash can and sees his movie.”

After a flight Reeves was on made an emergency landing, he took a road trip with his fellow stranded passengers.

In March, a Los Angeles-bound plane that Reeves was on was forced to make an emergency landing – but that didn’t stop the actor from kindly posing for photos with his fellow passengers.

Reeves even went above and beyond, and helped organize transport to San Francisco, their destination. He regaled passengers with facts about California along the way, and even played country music from his phone.

The actor reportedly posed on top of a table to secure his role in “Toy Story 4.”

During a meeting with Pixar producers for 2019’s “Toy Story 4,” Reeves decided to climb on a table in order to try and understand new character – the daredevil toy Duke Caboom – a little better.

The actor had made a strong impression on the film’s executives from the start, but the lunchtime show really sealed the deal.

“[Reeves] climbed on a table and was striking poses in the middle of the atrium,” said producer Mark Nielsen to the Hollywood Reporter. “We thought, that is Duke Caboom!”

In a heartwarming interview, Reeves revealed he’d once had a crush on his “Speed” costar Sandra Bullock.

After Sandra Bullock revealed in 2018 she had a crush on her “Speed” costar Reeves, the actor confirmed that the feelings were mutual in May 2019.

“She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either,” Reeves told Ellen DeGeneres.

The “Matrix” actor said that the two stars didn’t date because they were working, but had nothing but praise for Bullock.

“It was nice to go to work,” he said of filming “Speed” with the actress. “She’s such a wonderful person, a wonderful actress.”

The actor secretly donates huge sums of money to children’s hospitals.

In addition to his general goodness, Reeves has also donated money to children’s hospitals and to cancer research.

The star reportedly runs a private charitable foundation that aims to help sick kids, but his name isn’t attached to the organization.

“I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” Reeves told the Ladies Home Journal in 2009.

“I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”

He hasn’t let his fame go to his head — and is charmingly humble.

Even though Reeves is a world famous actor, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. Whether it’s voicing a character in “Toy Story 4” or playing an exaggerated version of himself in the Netflix rom-com “Always Be My Maybe” earlier this year, Reeves isn’t afraid to have fun.

He’s also charmingly modest for an actor of his stature. When asked in June how he felt about his status as an “internet boyfriend,” Reeves was nonplussed.

“That’s wacky,” the star told Entertainment Weekly and People TV, adding, “The positivity’s great.” He also took time to praise his lesser-known “Always Be My Maybe” costars, Ali Wong and Randall Park.

Reeves gave an honest, poignant answer when asked about death and the afterlife.

During an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in May, Reeves was asked by Colbert what he thinks happens when we die.

“I know that the ones who love us will miss us,” Reeves answered honestly – wowing Colbert and subsequently fans alike.

He once refused to let two talented “John Wick” stuntmen be killed off after an intense rehearsal with them.

Film critic Hanna Ines Flint shared on Twitter earlier this month that during an interview with Reeves, the actor mentioned how he was so impressed by his “John Wick 3” costars, martial artists Cecep Arif Rahman and Yaya Ruhian, that he didn’t want them to be killed off.

Reeves had no problem with taking pay cuts if it means talented actors can join the production, and gifted crew members with motorcycles during the “Matrix” filming.

Reeves’ contract for the “Matrix” sequels “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” included a significant pay cut for the actor, so that more money would be available for costumes and special effects in the films.

After he was cast in the 1997 “The Devil’s Advocate,” Reeves found out that Al Pacino wasn’t able to work on the project due to the film’s budget. Reeves, however, was so eager to work with the legendary actor that he took another sizable pay cut.

And one of Reeves’ more famous moments of generosity came during the filming of “The Matrix,” when he gifted a dozen stuntmen with Harley-Davidson motorcycles to thank them.

“I just wanted… to give a bigger thank-you to all these guys who helped me make this,” Reeves said of his generous act.