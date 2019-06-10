Fans are calling Keanu Reeves a ‘respectful king’ after noticing he doesn’t touch women in photos

caption Keanu Reeves and Suki Waterhouse at the 2017 premiere of Neon’s “The Bad Batch.” source Splash News

A tweet about Keanu Reeves recently went viral after fans noticed a pattern in multiple photos of him.

It appears that Reeves prefers not to hold women when he takes photos with them – including female fans and fellow celebrities, like Dolly Parton.

“Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances,” the viral tweet says.

Fans have celebrated the photos as evidence that Reeves is respectful of women.

Keanu Reeves recently became a trending topic on Twitter after fans noticed a particularly endearing photo-taking habit.

“Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances,” Twitter user @KemziLinzi wrote, alongside four photos that show Reeves’ hand hovering above the waists and arms of multiple women, including female fans and fellow celebrity Dolly Parton.

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. ???????? pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

The tweet quickly went viral and currently has more than 300,000 likes.

Fans have celebrated the photos as evidence that Reeves is respectful of women.

i stan a respectful king love you so much keanu https://t.co/wLvl28sgth — sarita (@danktrex) June 10, 2019

It’s not about not taking chances, it’s about being considerate and respectful, qualities that Keanu carries in spades. https://t.co/AGuLmsnVWb — peachshim ???????? (@peachshim) June 10, 2019

He’s respectful. This should be how it’s done unless ya know the woman doesn’t mind being touched. Keanu should inspire us all https://t.co/bwDihtUZYk — ✭ I am Chris ✭ (@chalkXoutline) June 10, 2019

Even some of the tweet’s replies have gone semi-viral, racking up thousands of likes.

Keanu has the amazing power to make you feel hugged without ever having touched you. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) June 9, 2019

He’s being respectful and I’m here for it!! ❤️ — Vero (@dankidushi) June 9, 2019

Some, however, saw the habit as a strategy to avoid any accusations of inappropriate behavior – sometimes seen as negative symptom of the #MeToo movement – although false allegations of sexual misconduct are very rare.

He's trying not to catch a sexual assault charge since even a hug can get you to that point these days. — ♠️Nate???? (@Nate_A_C) June 9, 2019

He's smart. I take my pictures like that also now. Better to be safe than sorry. — LVavgGuy (@LVavg) June 9, 2019

Ain’t nobody gonna catch him with assault accusations — ????Sachi???? (@StarBitzs) June 10, 2019

Indeed, many Twitter users have rejected this narrative, pointing out that a man can be respectful of women’s bodies and personal space without chalking it up to paranoia.

For the record, ever since people I don't know started asking to take pictures with me, I've tried to be more mindful of this. It's NOT because I'm worried about catching a lawsuit or Ebola from a 60yo grandmother. It's just respect.

Be more like Keanu! — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 10, 2019

cAnnot believe this bunch of morons thinks keanu being respectful is bc he "doesn't wanna get hit with a lawsuit". fuck off. he just ain't a fucking creep like you. https://t.co/IUDa2tY0PG — lolly ???? (@f_ingspacequeen) June 10, 2019

I’ve seen a couple people comment “its sad it has to be like this”, what’s actually sad is the obsession we have with touching women at any given moment. He’s just being respectful of others bodies *what a concept* — rey (@dayofdasein) June 10, 2019

Others have noted that the practice, sometimes called “manner hands” or “hover hands,” is a sign of respect in Korea. Reeves self-identifies as an Asian American and person of color, thanks to his Chinese heritage.

It’s called “manner hands” And is used by many men around the world (mainly Asian countries). — KARD Thots // #JIWOOSBOOBMOLE (@dayona_devasia) June 9, 2019