Keanu Reeves’ new movie ‘Replicas’ is the biggest box-office flop of his career

Keanu Reeves’ new movie “Replicas” opened over the weekend and only took in $2.5 million.

That’s a career worst for the actor.

It turns out “Replicas” was as bad as everyone anticipated.

Keanu Reeves’ new movie – in which he plays a scientist who attempts to use biological cloning to bring his family back to life after they died in a car crash – did a paltry $2.5 million over the weekend on just over 2,300 screens.

That’s the worst opening weekend for any Reeves movie that has opened on over 2,000 screens.

“Replicas” has the typical backstory for a January box-office bomb.

The movie had been sitting on the shelf since being made in 2016. Entertainment Studios bought the movie for a reported $4 million following a private screening at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, and here we are in 2019 with the movie finally coming out.

It also didn’t help that “Replicas” is sporting just a 10% Rotten Tomatoes score.

These were sure signs that the movie would become the first major bomb of 2019. And it did.

Though this is also the biggest flop of Reeves’ career, Reeves will rebound from this as he always does. He’s got “John Wick: Chapter 3” coming to theaters in May, and his hard-to-miss voice will be featured a month later when the anticipated “Toy Story 4” hits theaters.