Keanu Reeves had a delightful reaction when he found out about his ‘internet boyfriend’ status

Keanu Reeves just found out about his “internet boyfriend” status, and he had a priceless reaction.

“I’ve been what?” the 54-year-old actor told Entertainment Weekly and PeopleTV at the premiere of “Toy Story 4” on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California.

“That’s wacky,” he continued. “The positivity is great. It’s really special how ‘John Wick’ was embraced and working on ‘Always Be My Maybe’ [was] great. Ali Wong and Randall Park [are] just really wonderful artists and people, and it was really cool to get a chance to play with them.”

Reeves rose to fame in the ’80s and ’90s with roles in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “The Matrix” franchise, and “Speed.”

The actor’s popularity has seen a resurgence in 2019 with the reprisal of his lead role in “John Wick 3,” his meme-worthy performance in Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe,” and “Toy Story 4,” in which he voices a toy named Duke Caboom.

Acting aside, Reeves also caught the attention of fans when he was named as the new face of Saint Laurent, went on a road trip in Bakersfield, California with stranded passengers after their flight made an emergency landing, and bought ice cream just so he could autograph the receipt for a young fan.

Most recently, fans dubbed Reeves a “respectful king” after realizing that he doesn’t touch women when posing for photos.