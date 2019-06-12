The best memes and jokes about everyone’s ‘internet boyfriend’ Keanu Reeves

If you’ve been on the internet at all this week, you know that people cannot get enough of actor Keanu Reeves.

Reeves, who recently appeared in a supporting role in Randall Park and Ali Wong’s new Netflix rom-com, “Always Be My Maybe,” and in a starring role in “John Wick: Chapter 3,” is having a serious moment right now, and that, of course means he’s become a meme.

In honor of the Keanu Reeves renaissance, we rounded up some of our favorites.

Reeves went viral for a scene in ‘Always Be My Maybe’

Reeve’s intro scene in the movie features a cool slow-motion stroll through a restaurant, which is set to the Awolnation track “Sail.”

It didn’t take long for the scene to inspire a new Twitter meme, led by an account called “Keanu Reeves Walking to Music.” Proving just how perfect the clip is, fans are swapping out the original tune and replacing it with other, very different music choices.

bad guy – billie eilish (request by @riverjudepnx) pic.twitter.com/vwbp2N6AfE — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

whatta man – salt n pepa (request by @villeneuve2049) pic.twitter.com/G8qtcLz2ZA — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

hypnotize -notorious BIG (request by @cosmiccaptains) pic.twitter.com/cCkFG9pvZJ — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

Another viral meme was about Reeves not touching women in photos

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. ???????? pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

It earned him the title of “respectful king.”

Some people recalled the first time Reeves was a meme

I was today years old when I realized this guy is young Keanu Reeves pic.twitter.com/TYyvz4FbMZ — Atem (@Atemerino) June 11, 2019

I'm glad we've moved on from Sad Keanu to Glad Keanu cause he seems like such a cool guy. #KeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/zXXkFjxQgc — Great Legs, Kid ???? (@tctrauscht) June 10, 2019

Some made puns

Keanu gets his arms tattooed. Keanu Sleeves. https://t.co/pxcQL1qr6V — Helluva Bottom Carter (@nicju) June 8, 2019

Keanu Reaves as a circus performer: Keanu Trapeze https://t.co/crvGxBGBtq — Very Expensive To Date Me (@ShantaFabulous) June 8, 2019

Keanu Reeves has told you a lie: Keanu Deceives — ᴊᴀᴍᴇs ʀᴜssᴇʟʟ (@JamesRussell88) June 8, 2019

Other memes were about wanting the actor to pursue political ambitions

America is ready for a Tom Hanks and Keanu Reeves administration. pic.twitter.com/NhTwZWmOQj — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 12, 2019

And some people made his recent comments into their own memes

nobody:

literally no one:

not a single soul:

Keanu reeves: pic.twitter.com/NLgHmS8i3r — Damien Simpson (@denbem7) June 10, 2019

If Keanu Reeves was the pastor of his own movie church I'd go every Sunday pic.twitter.com/6Yb6jGRFk9 — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) June 10, 2019

Some pointed out the differences between Reeves’ characters and his real-life persona

Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves

in real life in movies pic.twitter.com/vlDdPi2rem — tessa (@sherlockify) June 10, 2019

Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves

in movies in real life pic.twitter.com/XAUC2od08Q — It's a Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike World (@michcikzz) June 11, 2019

Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves

in real life in movies pic.twitter.com/NL0kMSWKJH — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) June 10, 2019

And others were about his status as the newest ‘internet boyfriend’

My theory about why everyone thinks Keanu Reeves is hot right now is that he seems like the kind of guy who would get into a fight to defend your honor but also, like, knows how to load a dishwasher well. — Brooke Rogers ???? (@bkerogers) June 12, 2019

the internet's goth boyfriend pic.twitter.com/vqJCyuYhN0 — keanu reeves love bot (@rivsreeves) June 3, 2019

In short, the internet is having a serious Keanu moment

Do it for Keanu Reeves pic.twitter.com/rIiyp5gzDR — tessa (@sherlockify) June 10, 2019

We thought the Goldblum era would last beyond 2018……… but alas, we have now found ourselves willingly entering the Keanu Reeves dynasty. — Left At London (@LeftAtLondon) June 10, 2019

I finally figured out something I can tweet that no one will disagree with me on: Keanu Reeves rules. — Bruce Greene (@brucegreene) June 10, 2019

Reeves doesn’t appear to use social media, but even he caught wind of his current internet fame. When asked about being the new big thing online, he called it “wacky” and even used it as a way to praise Wong and Park.

“I’ve been what?” he said. “That’s wacky. The positivity is great. It’s really special how ‘John Wick’ was embraced and working on ‘Always Be My Maybe’ [was] great. Ali Wong and Randall Park [are] just really wonderful artists and people, and it was really cool to get a chance to play with them.”