9 of Keanu Reeves’ most iconic movie roles

caption Keanu Reeves starred in “Speed,” “The Matrix” trilogy, and the “John Wick” franchise. source Twentieth Century Fox/Warner Bros./Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves isn’t just an action movie star, he’s also mastered rom-coms and dramas.

INSIDER has compiled a list of nine of his most iconic movie roles, including Jack Tavern in “Speed,” Neo in “The Matrix,” and, most recently, John Wick in the “John Wick” franchise.

Those who have followed Keanu Reeves‘ three decades-long career know that he has no shortage of iconic roles. This year alone, the “respectful king” has starred in three major films: “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” Netflix‘s “Always Be My Maybe,” and “Toy Story 4.”

Other memorable characters in the Toronto native’s repertoire include Neo in “The Matrix” trilogy, Jack Tavern in “Speed,” and Ted Logan in the “Bill & Ted” franchise.

Here we’ve compiled a list of nine of his most iconic roles on the silver screen.

He played Ted Logan, a slacker who finds himself in excellent adventures with his buddy Bill, in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989) and “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991).

caption Keanu Reeves as Ted Logan in the “Bill & Ted” film series. source Orion Pictures

Reeves’ first memorable role is the hilarious Ted Logan in the “Bill & Ted” cult-classics.

In 2018, it was announced that Reeves and costar Alex Winter (Bill) will be reprising their roles in the third installment of the series, titled “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” It’s set to premiere in the summer of 2020.

Reeves portrayed rebellious rich boy, Scott Favor, in “My Own Private Idaho” (1991).

caption River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves starred in 1991’s “My Own Private Idaho.” source Fine Line Features/New Line Cinema

This Gus Van Sant-directed film is coming-of-age indie drama at its finest. Reeves played a swoon-worthy Scott Favor, alongside River Phoenix’s brilliant Mike Waters – two drifters who develop an intense friendship.

He played Johnny Utah, an undercover FBI agent posing as a surfer dude, in “Point Break” (1991).

caption Keanu Reeves costarred with Patrick Swayze in “Point Break.” source Twentieth Century Fox

He showed he can hold his own starring alongside Patrick Swayze in this 1991 action-comedy. Reeves brought his signature depth to Johnny Utah, an FBI agent who goes undercover to catch a group of criminals who also happen to be surfers with the help of Bodhi (Swayze).

He played a youthful Jonathan Harker, whose fiancee is portrayed by Winona Ryder, in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992).

caption Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Harker in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.” source Columbia Pictures

His portrayal of a naive Jonathan Harker in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of “Dracula” may be criticized – even by Reeves himself – but it was a memorable one nonetheless.

Coppola went on the record in 2015 to say that he probably should’ve been more critical of the actor’s faltering English accent, but he liked Reeves “personally” too much to do it.

He played Jack Tavern, a cop who tries to save passengers from a bus that’ll explode if it goes under 50 mph, in “Speed” (1994).

caption Keanu Reeves as Jack Tavern in 1994’s “Speed.” source Twentieth Century Fox

Reeves showed off his action hero chops as the gallant LA cop, Jack Tavern, in this Oscar-winning film. His undeniable chemistry with co-star, Sandra Bullock, makes the film all the more iconic.

He played Neo, also known as “The One” who’ll bring peace to a dystopian future, in “The Matrix” trilogy (1999 – 2003).

caption Keanu Reeves as Neo in “The Matrix.” source Warner Bros.

If “Speed” catapulted the Lebanon-born actor into US mainstream stardom, “The Matrix” trilogy cemented him as an international household name. Neo and his dangerous quest for the truth is easily one of the most important characters in the history of sci-fi films.

He portrayed comic book antihero, John Constantine, in “Constantine” (2005).

caption Keanu Reeves as John Constantine in 2005’s “Constantine.” source Warner Bros.

Jumping from one manga-based character to a comic book-based one, Reeves portrayed the brooding antihero, John Constantine, in this 2005 action thriller. The cast includes Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, and Peter Stormare.

He plays notorious assassin, John Wick, in the “John Wick” franchise (2014 – 2019).

caption Keanu Reeves plays the titular role in the “John Wick” franchise. source Lionsgate

The 54-year-old plays the titular role in the “John Wick” franchise. Wick, “the man, the myth, the legend,” is a former assassin who’s forced to come out of retirement after someone kills his dog.

Although many studios initially passed on the movie, it proved to be a box-office success and will return with a fourth installment on May 21, 2021.

He played an over-the-top version of himself in “Always Be My Maybe” (2019).

caption Keanu Reeves as himself in Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe.” source Netflix

People were so obsessed with his small part in the rom-com that they quickly made him into a meme and, of course, the internet’s new favorite boyfriend.