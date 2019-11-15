People are calling 2019 the ‘year of Keanu Reeves’ after it was revealed he’ll play a tumbleweed in the upcoming ‘Spongebob’ movie

caption Keanu Reeves will play a tumbleweed in the upcoming Spongebob movie. source Paramount Pictures

“John Wick” actor Keanu Reeves will play a wise tumbleweed named Sage in the upcoming “Spongebob Squarepants” movie “Sponge on the Run,” and fans are loving it.

After Reeves’ cameo was revealed on Thursday, people took to Twitter to express their excitement over his new role.

Some jokingly called the tumbleweed Reeves’ “most breathtaking performance” yet, while others called 2019 “the year of Keanu Reeves.”

Aside from the Spongebob movie, Reeves also appeared in “John Wick 3: Parabellum” and “Toy Story 4,” both of which were released this year.

Some fans even took things a step further, praising Reeves for being a “versatile” actor and calling his tumbleweed role “his most breathtaking performance” yet.

Overall, the consensus seemed to be that 2019 was undoubtedly the year of Keanu Reeves.

Fortunately for Keanu fans, the actor has several high-profile projects in the works for the next year.

In addition to playing a tumbleweed in the Spongebob movie, which is out in May 2020, Reeves will also reprise his role in the “Matrix” trilogy for the upcoming fourth film, which is set to begin production soon.