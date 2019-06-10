Keanu Reeves made a surprise appearance at Microsoft’s big Xbox keynote, and everyone went wild

caption It’s Keanu Reeves. source Microsoft

Keanu Reeves appears in a highly anticipated upcoming video game named “Cyberpunk 2077.”

Reeves announced as much by appearing on stage at Microsoft’s annual Xbox press conference in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Fans in attendance freaked out, and the reaction online was even stronger – there is a lot of love for Reeves among video game fans, at least partially due to his starring roles in “The Matrix” and, more recently, “John Wick.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LOS ANGELES – “Wake the f— up, Samurai,” Keanu Reeves’ digital likeness says in upcoming game “Cyberpunk 2077.”

“We have a city to burn.”

source CD Projekt Red

As the reveal trailer ended with his digital likeness, Reeves emerged from backstage through a cloud of smoke and blinding white light:

caption Reeves emerges. source Microsoft

And the crowd went wild.

Reeves is clearly a major Hollywood star, but his reception at Microsoft’s Xbox press conference on Sunday was more akin to a Comic Con fan reaction. And Reeves fully embraced it, even taking a moment to growl the word “cyberpunk” to a highly receptive audience.

“He was surprised, too,” Xbox head Phil Spencer told me in an interview following the briefing.

“I was talking to him back here – his green room is right next door. And I was saying ‘It’s not like a movie awards show or something. You’re gonna come out, and the fans are likely to jump out of their skin.’ And he was like ‘OK.’ But when he came back down he was like ‘WOW!'”

One excited attendee shouted, “You’re breathtaking!” as Reeves finished a sentence with the word. Reeves was taken aback, and laughed, and yelled back, “You’re breathtaking! You’re all breathtaking!”

source Microsoft

That attendee was later gifted a free Collector’s Edition of the game from its developers.

It was quite a scene, and the reaction online has been similarly strong.

Random dude yelling "You're breathtaking" to Keanu reeves and Keanu being a genuine sweetheart yelling back" You're breathtaking. You're all breathtaking" #cyberpunk2077 keanu pic.twitter.com/whV2Hj6K2A — Anxious lil shit (@hyperlilshit) June 10, 2019

when keanu reeves showed up at e3 pic.twitter.com/4SO0CpSkZ7 — LARZ (@Larzzing) June 10, 2019

“Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world action game coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on April 16, 2020. And yes: Keanu Reeves plays a character in it.

The entire clip is worth watching, whether you’re interested in the game or not. Check it out right here: