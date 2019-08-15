My go-to travel shoes for the last 3 months are these Keds slip-on sneakers

source Keds

My favorite pair of sneakers from iconic shoe brand Keds isn’t what you’d expect. It’s the casual, athleisure-inspired Studio Jumper (from $44.80).

I’ve worn these knit, pull-on sneakers every time I’ve traveled in the last three months. They feel comfortable and supportive, and their simple, low-profile look makes them a versatile closet staple.

They’re also lightweight, so even when they’re in my bag all day or I’ve spent the entire day walking, I never feel weighed down.

Choosing what shoes to wear can sometimes feel like choosing what to watch on Netflix. Despite all your intentions to try something new or take a risk, you end up falling back on the usual pick.

During the last few months, my shoe fallback has been the Keds Studio Jumper. Being a fallback isn’t a bad thing. It means you’re quality and you’re reliable. If you plan on being on your feet all day, these are exactly the traits you want from a shoe.

source Keds

The athleisure-inspired Studio Jumpers are a departure from the usual style that made Keds famous, the Champion Originals. With their foot-hugging, sock-like fit, criss-cross elastic bands, and clean white midsole, they more closely resemble something Adidas or Nike might make, and my friends are always surprised to learn they’re actually from Keds.

They’re definitely in style, and Keds has also been careful about color choices, releasing them in light and pretty colors: gray (the ones I own), peach, and white.

In a world where it’s increasingly acceptable to wear sporty-casual sneakers to the office, a club, and dinner, it’s not too surprising that these sneakers tempt me every morning before I leave my apartment. I’ve been taking maybe too much advantage of their versatility as of late, wearing them to work, weekend hangouts in the city, and especially while traveling.

caption The sneakers are equally practical and stylish on the rainy streets of London as they are on the river walks of Pittsburgh. source Connie Chen/Business Insider

They’re great for traveling because of they go with everything and are accepted almost everywhere, and they’re really comfortable.

The Studio Jumpers have a cushion-y foam footbed, with neoprene padding at the heels for added support and comfort. The knit uppers are stretchy and breathable, while the lining contains cooling technology and moisture control. They’re my number-one choice for all-day walking and travels not only because of this comfort and support, but also because of their light weight and ease of wear.

The slim shape doesn’t take up too much space or weight in my bag, and when I put them on, it’s as easy as pulling them on – no laces or zippers. The front and back tabs make the process even quicker.

Thanks to the sneakers’ comfort and versatility, choosing what shoes to wear or pack for a trip is the least stressful part of my day. I know my feet will feel snug and cushioned regardless of how many miles I walk, while their low-key style pairs well with jeans and dresses alike. With all the extra time and energy I now have, maybe I can finally invest my attention in picking out a new Netflix show.

Shop the Keds Studio Jumper in Gray for $44.80-$67 here: Amazon | Macy’s

Shop the Keds Studio Jumper in White for $89.95 here: Amazon | Keds

Shop the Keds Studio Jumper in Peach for $89.95 here: Amazon | Keds