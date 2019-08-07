Keelung City Government is presenting beautiful Keelung City At 2019 MITM Travel Fair, Malaysia

KEELUNG CITY, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 7 August 2019 – Keelung City Government is going to attend the 2019 MITM Travel Fair from August 9 to 11. The fair, to take place at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre Kuala Lumpur will house Taiwan Pavillion booth number E001 to E010.









“Venice of Taiwan” – Zhengbin Fishing Port.

In order to welcome Malaysian friends to visit Keelung, Keelung City Government has invited many outstanding local shops in releasing discount campaigns. The city government welcomes Malaysian tourists to enjoy their relaxing vacations in Keelung.

Located at northern Taiwan, Keelung is not only a marine city in Taiwan, but also the only all-in-one port harbor city in Taiwan. Moreover, it also received the honor of being the best cruise terminal in Asia. Traveling by cruisers is one of the most convenient ways to travel Taiwan for Malaysian friends.

Keelung has rich history, culture, and natural landscape that include beautiful coasts and heavenly carved wave-cut vistas. Surrounded by the seas on three sides, Keelung has been in great possession of marine resources throughout centuries. When tourists visit Keelung, besides enjoying delicious seafood cooked at tourist fishing ports, they can also enjoy versatile seaside vacation activities such as sea fishing, snorkeling, scuba diving and others. In addition to that, the well-known “Keelung Night Market” that has been selected by the Tourism Bureau of Taiwan as the most versatile, delicious and most friendly night market is a must-go attraction for tourists.

Moreover, Keelung also has Waimu Shan Seashore, which was selected as the champion of Taiwan’s “Top 10 Attractive Waters”, Heping Island Park, which was selected by “SinoVision” as one of the world’s 21 most beautiful sunrise views, and “Badozhi Station”, known as the most beautiful train station in northern Taiwan. These all make Keelung a city tourists definitely cannot miss when visiting Taiwan.



