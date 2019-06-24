The Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson scandal on ‘KUWTK’ revealed one major inconsistency in the story Jordyn told Khloe Kardashian

Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” saw the family react to reports that Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had fooled around with Jordyn Woods.

The most recent episode of the E! reality show, titled “Treachery,” documented Khloe’s original conversations with Woods when the news broke in February – and revealed a striking inconsistency in Woods’ story.

“I talked to Jordyn,” Khloe told her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, over the phone. “She’s not giving me all the information. She was like, ‘He was trying to kiss me,’ and was like, ‘I can’t remember if we did or didn’t.'”

Later, after speaking to Woods again, Khloe confirmed on a phone call with her sisters: “So, Jordyn said that they did make out.”

caption Kylie Jenner was shocked to hear the news. source E!

“She was like, ‘I love you. My loyalty is always to you,'” Khloe added. “For Jordyn to know all I’ve been through with Tristan – literally, my heart is in my eyeballs.”

“Yeah, that’s how I feel right now,” Kylie Jenner, who was Woods’ longtime best friend and roommate, added on the phone call.

“[Tristan] already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it,” Khloe said later on the episode, during a confessional. “And I got my questions answered. I was getting more details – that everyone left and Jordyn still stayed. That she was sitting on his lap in a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy, they made out. It’s disgusting.”

Read more: Khloe Kardashian called the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal a ‘debilitating blow to my soul’

Notably, the details Khloe revealed on “KUWTK” directly contradict the details Woods publicly offered back in March, when she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” to address the reports.

caption Jordyn Woods addressed the reports on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series. source Red Table Talk/Facebook

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” Woods told Smith. “No passion, no nothing. It was a kiss on the lips – but no tongue kiss, no making out.”

Read more: Jordyn Woods says that Tristan Thompson is the one who initiated their kiss: ‘I didn’t know how to feel’

“I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions that had taken place,” Woods added.

Woods has not publicly reacted to her portrayal on “KUWTK.” She didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.