Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian pranked Kris Jenner with fake art for weeks and she actually fell for it

caption The episode involved pranks, fundraising, and baseball. source E!

The Kardashians played baseball with the Jackson family.

Scott Disick and Khloe’s Art Vandelay prank came to an end.

Alex Rodriguez made an appearance on the episode as a coach.

Kris Jenner helped with renovating the Watts community center.

On Sunday’s new episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kris decided to form a league to raise money for a local community center, but she was in for a surprise of her own when Scott and Khloe decided it was time to finally bring their Art Vandelay prank to an end, for once and for all.

Here’s what happened on “KUWTK.”

Kris wants to give back to the community

caption Kris tried playing baseball. source E!

When she was approached about a community center in need, Kris made it her mission to renovate it and of course, she got her family involved. Immediately, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney got to work trying to figure out what sport they could play for charity (and shockingly enough, Kourtney had never heard of dodgeball).

Ultimately, they decided to form a baseball league and invited the Jackson family (yes, that Jackson family) to play against them … despite the fact that, in Kim’s words, “there’s not a lot of skill here.”

They didn’t hit it out of the park at first, but when Khloe got her friend, former Olympian Lisa Fernandez, to come and coach the team and everyone started hitting some balls.

The “Art Vandelay” prank came to a close

TONIGHT on E!!!!!! Let me just say that this prank was months in the making… We had people in on this prank off Camera and on Camera. My mom would be at birthday dinners and we would have some of her friends discussing whether they should be buying an Art Vandelay piece. pic.twitter.com/I7CsTqkjqP — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 14, 2018

As fans already know, this season, Khloe and Scott are in the middle of an elaborate prank where they’ve convinced Kris an up and coming artist named Art Vandelay made pieces that Khloe bought for her home. At this point, Kris is wanting to get the pieces she has appraised, so the gig is up – it’s time to find a way to break the news.

Naturally, Scott decided to invite his friend, Richardson Jones, to meet them for lunch pretending to be Art, and of course, Kris immediately fell over herself complimenting his talent.

That’s when Scott decided to fill her in that all of the art was made by Khloe in her garage. Fortunately, Kris wasn’t mad, she was impressed.

“I can’t even be mad because this is so good,” she said. “I would be proud of myself if I pulled this off.”

A-Rod came to the rescue

Fact that my mom got Alex Rodriguez to actually show up to this proves that she really is the MVP #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 15, 2018

The day of the game, Kris pulled off something huge: she brought in Alex Rodriguez to coach the Calabasas Peaches (what the Kardashians named their team as a nod to “A League of Their Own”). The Jacksons immediately kicked serious butt, but the Calabasas Peaches did not.

In the second half of the game, they managed to make a comeback (with Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble truly saving the day), but it still wasn’t enough to win the game. They were proud of themselves anyway – and they managed to raise $15,000 for the center, which is all that really mattered.

The family visited the Watts Center

Kris pulled in the big guns to renovate the center, asking her friends to donate their time and skill to practically rebuild the recreation center. Even Adidas agreed to rebuild the entire outdoor play area. During the renovations, Kris had a chance to meet people who lived in the government subsidized housing around the center, and some of them had lost family members due to local violence.

The community center was there to help give kids in the area a safe place to spend their time, and now, it would finally be in better shape instead of being left behind.

The family went to attend the center’s ribbon cutting and met a lot of the Watts residents, including the kids who will spend their time at the center. At the end of the episode, they encouraged viewers to work for change in their own areas, too.

