The Kardashian-Jenners say they struggled to get along with Tristan Thompson during Khloe’s birth after reports that he cheated

On Sunday night’s new episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Khloe Kardashian and her family found out about the video that surfaced in April that they said shows Tristan Thompson making out with another woman.

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick went skydiving together.

Khloe went into labor, which meant Kris Jenner had to fly to Cleveland with Khloe’s doctor.

Kim Kardashian West, Malika Haqq, and Kourtney Kardashian all boarded their own jet after Kris to be there for True Thompson’s birth.

Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” featured a moment many fans have been waiting for. Just days before she was due to give birth, Khloe Kardashian (and the rest of the family) found out about the video that’s said to show Tristan Thompson cheating. In the meantime, Khloe prepared for baby True Thompson’s arrival, and Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner spent some quality time together jumping out of an airplane.

Here’s what you might have missed on “KUWTK”:

Khloe Kardashian prepared to give birth

Once Khloe made her way to Cleveland to wait for True’s arrival, she was on maternity leave from the show and filmed her segments herself as a video diary. With less than two weeks until her due date, Khloe spent most of her time with close friend Malika Haqq, since Tristan was on the road.

Khloe ended up spending most of her time trying to get comfortable on the birthing ball, but she was so pregnant she could barely breathe.

“I feel good; I’m just anxiously waiting for the baby to get here,” she said.

On April 11, she wrapped up her video diary with a sweet message to True, letting her know that she should keep “cooking” for as long as she could.

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick got their adrenaline pumping

After Kendall showed off her new house to Scott, the two decided they wanted to do something fun together, being that almost all of Kendall’s sisters were pregnant and out of commission, as far as adventures go.

First on the list: riding ATVs. But this wasn’t extreme enough for Scott, so they decided to up the ante. Even though Kendall was nervous at first, she agreed to go skydiving with him. She said she’d get in the plane and go up with him, but made no promises about whether or not she’d jump out.

“Why am I doing this?” Kendall asked when they got on the plane, to which Scott replied, “Because you’re more than a model.”

She was nervous up until the very last second, but as soon as Kendall jumped out of the plane, she had the biggest grin on her face, and when she finally hit solid ground, she was so excited that she actually did it.

The video that’s said to show Tristan Thompson cheating was out

While filming an interview for “KUWTK,” Kim Kardashian West received a link to the video of Tristan, which she passed on to her sisters. Kylie eventually sent the video to Khloe. She said that she was hesitant to do so, because she knew how heartbreaking it would be, but that she felt that Khloe should hear the news from one of her sisters.

“I mean, I can’t even imagine being in Khloe’s shoes. Just, like, how reckless it all seems. This is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking,” Kourtney Kardashian said. “The whole thing makes me disgusted.”

It didn’t take long before Khloe called Kim, telling her that she was trying to figure out how to get back to Los Angeles, but that she wasn’t sure if she’d be allowed to travel that close to giving birth.

“We thought she finally found her Prince Charming,” Kim said. “It’s just – why her? It really really sucks.”

Khloe took to Twitter to explain how tough it was for her to relive this moment.

I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to ????????‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

“I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time,” she wrote. “This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again.”

Khloe went into labor

While Skyping with a college class that was studying “KUWTK,” Kris Jenner got a phone call: Khloe was in labor, which meant Kris and Khloe’s doctor immediately had to fly to Cleveland to make sure they were there in time.

Kim called Khloe, who asked her and Kourtney questions to figure out how far along she was in labor. Even though Kris said the rest of the family should follow in a couple of days, Kim decided to skip her high school reunion in favor of getting on the plane so she could be there with Khloe, and Kourtney and Malika decided to join her.

Before they hopped on the plane they talked strategy: Even though they didn’t want to be polite to Tristan, they agreed they would for Khloe’s sake – but they had no plans to be friendly.

“I know how important it is for Khloe to have Tristan there, and I actually really respect that, but it’s definitely going to be awkward,” Kim said. “It’s going to be hard to even look at him or be in the same room with him. It’s like, you’re f—ing with all of us.”

“To be continued, mother f—er. It’s not over.”

“You are f—ing with all of us when you disrespect one of us,” Kourtney said.

