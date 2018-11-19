Khloe Kardashian called Tristan Thompson a ‘complete piece of s—‘ after cheating reports surfaced

caption Khloe dealt with an emotional birth of her daughter. source E!

Khloe Kardashian went into labor on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – just days after Tristan Thompson’s supposed cheating scandal came to light.

Her family flew there to be with her for the birth, but there was tension in the delivery room.

Khloe’s sisters and mom flew back to Cleveland later to have a private talk with Tristan, and Kim said she didn’t believe he was actually sorry.

Later, after Kim talked about the situation on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Tristan got angry, so Kim unfollowed him on Instagram.

Now that the Kardashians know about the video that claims to show Tristan Thompson’s cheating on Khloe Kardashian, things aren’t pretty. On Sunday’s new episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the family gathered in Cleveland for the birth of baby True, but at the same time, they had to keep their composure as they came face to face with Tristan for the first time since the news came out.

Here’s what you might have missed on “KUWTK.”

Khloe gave birth to baby True

Khloe went into labor and headed to the hospital by herself, hoping that her mom (and doctor) would get to Cleveland in time. She was scared, but her friend Savas was there with her, keeping her calm and making her laugh. Later that night, Tristan arrived at the hospital.

caption Khloe gave birth to True. source E!

“I don’t want to take away anything from this moment, and I’ve always been a big believer in ‘don’t make permanent decisions based on temporary emotions,'” she said in her interview, explaining why she wanted Tristan to be there for the birth.

It didn’t take long before Kris showed up, followed by Kim, Kourtney, and family friend Malika Haqq – and Kylie FaceTimed in to join the party, although Khloe wasn’t the biggest fan of Kris holding the phone near the lower part of her body.

caption Tristan was by her side. source E!

When it came time for pushing, Kris got to help deliver the baby, and everyone celebrated … including Kylie and Kendall on FaceTime.

“I was super anxious about having everybody in the hospital room because it was really crucial and important for me that it was a very healthy happy and positive experience,” she said. “Everyone put their differences aside for that moment and I’m really grateful for that.”

“I feel so blessed. This is something that I’ve waited for forever. I can’t wait to meet her and just spend the rest of my life with her. The minute I met my daughter – I cannot believe I’m even saying the words ‘my daughter’ – I was so in love with her. She’s just perfect.”

An awkward delivery room experience

Once Kim made it to the hospital, she resolved to “keep it cute” and limit her interaction with Tristan so she wouldn’t say anything that might upset Khloe, but the vibe in the room was still a little awkward.

caption Kim stuck her tongue out at Tristan. source E!

Everyone held it together for True’s birth, but Kourtney let one small comment slip. As Tristan held True for the first time, he said, “They say girls change your life.” Kourtney replied, “We can only pray.”

After the baby was born, it was time to get down to business. While the family was still in Cleveland, Tristan told Khloe that he wanted to talk with her sisters and her mom about the situation, and they decided to sit down and have a private talk when they came back with Kendall and Kylie a few days later.

And as for Khloe herself? She wasn’t sure what her next move would be, and she was feeling the pressure of everyone around her, including the nurses and doctors in the hospital helping her, knowing what happened between her and Tristan and having their own opinions about it.

“He obviously f—– up major, but I’m not sure how I feel about it right now,” Khloe admitted.

caption They played nice. source E!

Kim couldn’t have been less impressed with Tristan

After going to her 20-year high school reunion, Kim and her sisters headed back to Cleveland to see Khloe and True … and have their private chat with Tristan, which the cameras weren’t allowed to film.

Once everyone was back in LA, Kim and Kris caught their cousin, Cici Bussey, up on what was happening. Kim admitted that she didn’t think Tristan was actually sorry for cheating; just that he was embarrassed and worried about how this could impact his career. And as for Kris? She was worried that more stories from more women were going to come out.

caption Kim said she wasn’t sure Tristan was genuine. source E!

“Since he is the father of Khloe’s baby I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say,” Kim said.

Kim later referenced Tristan’s reported cheating scandal during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” When Kim gave Khloe a heads up that she talked about it, Khloe seemed pretty overwhelmed.

“I mean, it is f—– up and he’s a complete piece of s—,” she said.

Later, Khloe texted her to let her know that Tristan called Kim “an instigator” for what happened on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” so immediately, Kim unfollowed Tristan on Instagram. At that point, Kim couldn’t understand why Khloe was staying with him, but Kourtney said she understood to a point.

“I literally wrote to her and said, ‘Look, let’s change the subject. I love you and I support you, but I’m done with him. Over it.’ She just should have stood her ground,” Kim said.

“I don’t think his intentions are right. I don’t think he’s gonna change,” Kourtney said. “If she wants to feel like she’s trying for her own heart and know that she’s doing her best, then I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think it takes a lot more strength to hang in there and try for your family than to just walk away.”

