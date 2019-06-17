Kourtney Kardashian called Kendall Jenner ‘uptight’ and ‘sensitive’ after getting into a fight about their vacation

caption Kendall and Kourtney got into a battle this week. source E!

On Sunday’s new episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian got in a fight after Kendall felt bullied on their trip to Mammoth.

Kim Kardashian tried to find new ways to cope with her psoriasis.

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner feuded over her new Kylie Cosmetics office since both of them felt the other was encroaching on each other’s space.

On Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner fought over their new Kylie Cosmetics office, while Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner ended up in a feud of their own after their trip to Mammoth. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian attempted to find help for her psoriasis through non-traditional means.

Here’s what you might have missed on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”:

Kim Kardashian coped with her psoriasis

Kim’s been open about the fact that she has psoriasis, but Kim said it was getting worse and starting to cover her hands and legs. She decided that desperate times called for desperate measures: She went to medical medium Anthony William to find out if he could help her by talking to spirits about her condition.

Anthony sensed that Kim had a lot of copper in her body, and that could be causing psoriasis, so he told her to start drinking celery juice to help get rid of it. She was skeptical, but she decided to give it a shot.

But when that didn’t work, she ended up getting a machine that was said to help, but after so many failed attempts, she wasn’t too optimistic about that either.

At the same time, she decided to do a collaboration with Winnie Harlow, a model who has a skin condition called vitiligo, that causes loss of skin pigment in patches, for KKW Beauty. She said that Harlow helped her embrace her psoriasis because she’s comfortable in her own skin.

“I really shouldn’t be insecure about all of my psoriasis spots, and sometimes you do have to try to be confident, just no matter what your surroundings are, and not worry about what other people think,” Kim said.

Kris and Kylie butt heads about their new office

Kylie and Kris are working on building their Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, and for the time being, they’re sharing the same office. It didn’t take long before they started butting heads. When Kylie needed to get work done, Kris was using a massage chair and taking phone calls, so it was clear this arrangement wasn’t going to last long.

To make matters worse, Kylie arrived at her office later to find that Kris had taken her reserved parking spot for her own and moved Kylie’s down 15 spaces.

“Kris Jenner hanging her giant photo in the entryway, fine,” Kylie said. “But her parking in my parking space is one thing I’m not gonna let go.”

Later, Kylie found out that Kris had also taken Khloe and Scott for a tour around the office, even though Kylie wanted to be the one to show her family around. At that point, Kylie moved Kris’ stuff out of her office so she could make room for Stormi and her dogs, and when Kris realized her desk had been moved out into the common space, she was furious and decided to work from home instead.

But in the end, Kylie wanted to make things right, so she came over to her house with donuts to apologize for their argument. All was forgiven, and they both admitted they missed working together in the same office.

“I actually got a lot done while I’ve been over here, but in the spirit of a mother/daughter relationship, I’m going to accept these donuts with a lot of thanks and hope that in the future, our side-by-side offices will be much more perfect,” Kris said.

Kendall and Kourtney got into a feud

After getting back from a trip to Mammoth Mountain, California with Kourtney, Kendall admitted to Khloe that she didn’t have a good time. She said that Kourtney was picking on her a lot during the ski trip, and she felt that Kourtney was trying to put her down to bring herself up.

“Whether she thought she was joking, I didn’t really think it was a joke. I just felt like she was trying to be cool in front of my friends and like, younger people that are cool, at my expense,” Kendall said.

Then, the situation got worse when Kendall invited her friends over for dinner, and Kourtney ended up coming over with them, which Kendall wasn’t planning on, and she was even more disappointed that Kourtney still hadn’t apologized for the way she behaved on the trip.

Khloe decided to take matters into her own hands and talked to Kourtney about the way Kendall felt. But Kourtney told another side of the story, saying that Kendall was being uptight and that no one was bullying anyone.

“She’s just way more uptight than I thought because I wasn’t trying to make fun of her at all. It’s just my personality to make jokes,” Kourtney said.

They kept going back and forth until finally, it all came to a head when Khloe called both of them to come over to her house so they could talk it out. But it didn’t exactly work the way Khloe planned, because it turned into a screaming match between all three of them and Kendall ended up walking out.

Later, Kendall and Kourtney were able to talk everything out on their own – but they didn’t let Khloe off the hook for getting involved in their drama. They met her out in Kourtney’s backyard and pelted her with potatoes.

“Once Kourt and I settled down and had the opportunity to speak to each other just us, we hashed everything out,” Kendall said. “We came to the conclusion that Khloe made this worse than it needed to be.”