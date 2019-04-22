Khloe Kardashian reaches her breaking point with ‘selfish’ sister Kourtney on an explosive family trip to Bali

caption The family trip got off to a rough start. source E!

The Kardashian family took a trip to Bali, but Kourtney and Khloe butted heads from the beginning.

Scott Disick took the kids treasure hunting on the beach and helped them create a time capsule to bury.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner stayed home with her mom, MJ, and Kylie and Kendall pitched in to help.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The Kardashian family headed to Bali on a family vacation on Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but their zen, drama-free trip was anything but when Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian started fighting right from the start. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner stayed home to take care of her mother, MJ, who was sick, and daughters Kylie and Kendall jumped in to help.

Here’s what you might have missed on “KUWTK”:

Kourtney and Khloe had major drama in Bali

caption The sisters got into it on vacation. source E!

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe made a deal that they wouldn’t complain on their trip to Bali, but they were off to a rough start when Kourtney slept for almost the entire 18-hour flight over, leaving Khloe to take care of the kids (including baby True) by herself.

Kourtney was also upset in the plane because her assistant apparently packed her the wrong lipgloss/lipliner combo. When Khloe said that she packs her own stuff, Kourtney brushed it off, saying “I don’t wanna do that stuff myself.”

And then, when they finally arrived at their villa, Khloe discovered that True’s stuff never made it to her room, so the trip didn’t exactly get off to a stress-free start.

Then, over lunch, Kourtney accused Khloe of complaining a lot and being too critical, and the gloves had officially come off. Kim tried to defuse the situation, but it didn’t really work. And tensions between Khloe and Kourtney only got worse when Khloe tried to vent to Kourtney about scheduling a Halloween photo shoot that was supposed to take place after they got home.

“Kourtney is annoying. She’s not listening to what I’m saying,” she said.

“Kourtney’s comments, they just make me want to slap her in the f—ing mouth,” she continued.

caption Khloe let Kourtney know she hurt her feelings. source E!

Khloe even called mom Kris to get her opinion.

“She’s just so f—ing selfish,” Khloe said of Kourtney.

“It makes me annoyed I let her rile me up. Like, she doesn’t even notice that there is an issue. Or maybe she doesn’t care,” Khloe told her mom.

But finally, Khloe decided she didn’t want to spend her trip fighting, and she and Kourtney tried to talk things out. Khloe said that the first day of travel had her at her breaking point and that she’d work on her tone and they both apologized to each other.

“The last thing I want to do is argue back and forth with Kourtney or have there be any tension, so I’m happy that we’re coming to a resolution and that the rest of the trip can continue and have a wonderful time,” Khloe said.

“I appreciate your helping raise everyone’s kids,” Kourtney told her.

The kids went on adventures and looked for treasure

During the first part of their trip to Bali, everyone decided to get out of their villa and go on adventures. For Kim, that meant taking the younger kids on a tour of a chocolate factory, and they couldn’t get enough of sampling the candy that was available there.

“I do have all of the kids with me, so it’s not a complete vacation, but at least I don’t have to listen to Khloe and Kourtney,” she admitted.

They also took a yacht out for the day and took smaller boats out to the shore, where Scott and the kids searched for buried treasure with metal detectors, but they came up empty, much to his and Mason’s disappointment. So instead, Scott came up with an alternate activity: Creating the treasure themselves.

“It wasn’t that easy, evidently, to find treasure and gold, so I figured why not do a time capsule?” Scott said. “We’re gonna bury it, and maybe one day somebody will find that, and it’ll be even more exciting.”

Kylie and Kendall helped Kris out with MJ

Kris opted to stay home from the trip to Bali just in case her mom, MJ, needed her since she’d been feeling sick, and Kylie and Kendall had stayed home, too, since they both needed to be around for work. Since Kris was feeling stressed out with MJ’s health issues, they decided to volunteer to help with MJ duty so she could have a little time to relax.

caption Kylie and Kendall offered Kris support. source E!

“My mom is really concerned about her mom right now because MJ, she has her weak moments,” Kylie said. “As selfless as she is, I really just want to give my mom some time to wind down and relax and think about herself for once.”

Kendall and Kylie had lunch with MJ and exchanged stories, and they both realized that they wanted to spend even more time with her. Scott and Mason FaceTimed in from Bali to say hi and give the family at home an update from their trip, too.