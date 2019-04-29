A healer told Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick they are ‘soulmates’ despite him being in a relationship with someone else

caption Khloe met with a palm reader. source E!

On Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the Kardashian family continued their trip to Bali.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick visited a spiritual healer together, who told them they are soulmates who were together in a past life.

Kim Kardashian visited a medium who told her that her next son would be her father reincarnated.

The same medium told Khloe Kardashian that Tristan Thompson’s cheating in the past was still bothering her.

The Kardashian family are still on vacation in Bali on Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and now that the drama between Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian is over, the relaxing can begin. Everyone got more in touch with their spiritual side, and that meant coming to terms with a few surprising truths.

Kourtney got surprising news about Scott

Kourtney and Scott met with a psychic healer named Mas Joko with the goal of becoming better co-parents together, but the healer told them that they were two old souls who have been together in a past life who were ripped apart then, but brought back together in this life. They were told that they were soulmates, despite the fact that they’re no longer romantically involved, and it threw Kourtney for a loop.

The next morning, Kourtney filled her sisters in on what happened, and they were pretty shocked, considering their own readings hadn’t been quite that deep. But as far as Kourtney was concerned, she wasn’t sure if this was a road she wanted to travel down.

“We’ve come to such a good place. We’re finally able to travel together as a family,” Kourtney said. “There’s so many positives. But the whole soulmate thing comes up – I don’t know. It’s just a lot to think about.”

And later, catching up with Khloe, Scott shared his feelings on the subject. He didn’t want to disrespect his relationship with Sofia Richie, but he also didn’t want to discount the role Kourtney plays in his life.

“Whether Kourtney and I are soulmates or not, I feel like I owe a lot to Kourtney for the times that I missed when I wasn’t the best partner to her,” Scott said. “So I feel like I will forever be making up for that lost time for the rest of her life.”

Khloe, for her part, said she felt bad for Richie because of how close the co-parents are.

“If I was Sofia, I would be so insecure,” Khloe told Scott. “I don’t care how confident you are, it’s weird if you’re Sofia.”

“I mean, Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney,” Scott told Khloe. “She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children.”

“That’s very mature of her. I don’t know if I could do it,” Khloe replied.

Kourtney and Scott talked about the concept of being soulmates before they left Bali, and in the end, they both decided to take something positive away from it.

“It feels like we’re entering a more transparent phase of our co-parenting relationship,” Kourtney said. “I don’t know what the definition of ‘soulmate’ is, but Scott and I, we’re going to be in each other’s lives forever. We are soulmates in a sense. No matter what, whether we’re ever together again or not.”

Another psychic told Khloe to be careful around Tristan Thompson

After Khloe and Kim met with a couple of healers themselves and were disappointed, they finally found one who gave them the kind of information they were looking for – a palm reader who came highly recommended to them.

Kim went first, and she was told that her fourth child would be her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., reincarnated. In the episode, Khloe noted that this was before Kim went public with the news that she and Kanye West are expecting another baby via surrogate.

Next, Khloe’s palm reading revealed that something in her past was still making her sad and keeping her from trusting others, seemingly referencing Tristan Thompson’s past cheating scandal. The palm reader said she could tell she was having a difficult time trying to make a decision whether she should stay or go.

“There’s something hurting you,” the palm reader told her. “What happened in the past, you’re kind of feeling uncomfortable, angry. You cannot forgive that.”

Khloe admitted that it was true.

“It’s hard to overcome cheating. It’s hard to gain the trust back,” she said. “You wonder, ‘will it ever be the same? Will you ever get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal?’ So I’m really trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and try to make the right decision but yeah, you don’t know.”