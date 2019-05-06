Kim Kardashian said she wants to ‘give up being Kim K’ to be a lawyer

caption Kim said she could see herself pursuing law full time. source E!

On Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian began her journey to becoming a lawyer.

Khloe Kardashian started pursuing art, while Scott Disick tried to find out if there was a market for her to sell her paintings.

Kourtney Kardashian helped her kids donate their toys to children at a local community center.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Now that the family is back from their trip to Bali, it’s business as usual on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” On Sunday night’s episode, not only did Khloe Kardashian jump back into an old hobby, but Kim Kardashian decided to pursue a career in law. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian bonded with her kids and helped them give back.

Here’s what you might have missed on “KUWTK”:

Khloe kicked off her art career and Jennifer Lawrence made a cameo

After Khloe and Scott fooled Kris with their Art Vandelay prank last season, Khloe’s getting back into her old hobby. Scott set her up with an easel and art supplies, and she got right back in the groove of creating.

While Khloe and Scott were working, they called Kris and an A-lister was one to pick up the phone.

caption Scott and Khloe FaceTimed with Jennifer. source E!

“Jennifer f—— Lawrence, that’s who you’re talking to!” the star said.

“Not that you’re not very famous and beautiful, but can I talk to Kris?” Scott replied.

“I am the new Kris,” Lawrence quipped.

The A-lister then gave her best Kris impression.

“I’m gonna be real, we wouldn’t be having this much fun if you guys were here,” she said. “I love you all so much and you make me proud every day. You’re doing great, sweetie!”

caption Jennifer Lawrence made a brief cameo. source E!

And after Khloe finished working on her pieces, Scott decided to bring them to an art gallery to get them appraised, but the dealer wasn’t impressed.

“This artist is very talented at making distasteful paintings,” the dealer said. “A 3-year-old could have done a better job. That being said, I would say this is worth less than the materials.”

Then it was up to Scott to break the bad news to Khloe, and they both agreed that this appraiser didn’t know what he was talking about and that they’d go back after she made her first sale and let him know that he was wrong.

Kris and Scott decided to go behind Khloe’s back and offer up her art for auction so she could see that the art mattered, and the bids started rolling in. Kris was convinced that Scott should start accepting these offers, and Khloe should start painting even more. But it actually inspired Kris and Scott to take an art class together where they drew a nude male model, which got Scott thinking.

“I’d like to go to a nudist colony,” Scott admitted. “Just to like, check out what’s happening.”

Kourtney helped her kids give back

Last season, the Kardashians helped renovate the Watts Community Center, including a donation of toys from the kids in the family. Kourtney was tagged in a post from the center on Instagram, including a photo of a boy at the center enjoying toys that Mason donated. After he found out about it, he decided he wanted to do more, so Kourtney helped him, Penelope, and Reign clean out their playroom and figure out what else they could donate to the center to the kids in need.

Kourtney brought the kids to the center, and they spent time with the families at the center, with Mason even joining in on a basketball game. They promised to come back for another visit, especially since Mason felt so attached to the center.

caption Kourtney worried she wouldn’t be back in time to celebrate Halloween. source E!

After spending time with her kids, Kourtney still managed to fit in a shoot for GQ, which she was originally worried she’d miss in favor of having quality time with Mason. But in the end, she was able to do both.

Kourtney also shared that Mason, who has been on the show since his literal birth, is growing up so quickly, and that all her time with him is precious.

“Because I feel like Mason is growing up so quickly, he’s not wanting to do some of the same things that we used to do together,” she said. “This could be one of the last Halloweens that he’s gonna wanna spend with me. So I don’t think any work opportunity would be worth it.”

Kim decided she wanted to pursue law

After helping to get clemency granted for Alice Marie Johnson, Kim Kardashian decided she wanted to pursue law, especially since people had started writing to her about other incarcerated people that they hoped she’d help. And once she had the chance to talk to Jessica Jackson, an attorney, she found out that she could study and take tests to pass the bar exam to become a lawyer instead of going to law school, and Jackson offered to tutor her.

That meant that Kim started flying to her office in San Francisco every week to study in person for five days a week, and she’d have to do work on her own when she was at home, too – totaling 18 hours of work a week for four years.

caption Kim said she could see herself pursuing law full-time. source E!

Kardashian said that she could see this being a permanent career path for her and that she would like to”give up being Kim K” in a few years and focus on the law.

“My dad always taught me that hard work is really important, and to really commit to things. So my goal would be, in like 10 years, to give up being Kim K and just focus on this and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people,” she said.

With her responsibilities piling up and knowing her fourth child was on the way, Kim felt stressed out about everything she had on her plate, but Kanye told her that if she figured out how to manage her time, he had no doubt she’d be able to handle it.

“From day one, Kanye has always been someone in my life to push me to do what I want to do, no matter what the rules are, no matter what people say, so the fact that he is supporting me in this journey over the next four years knowing it will take time away from him and the kids gives me the confidence I need,” she said.

caption Kanye gave Kim some words of encouragement. source E!

Kanye also joked that Kardashian’s legal path could have some advantages for him too, and that she could get him “out of some f—– up deals.”

“My wife a lawyer now! Bet you I get out this contract,” West joked.