Kylie Jenner asked her sisters not to ‘bully’ Jordyn Woods following the public cheating scandal

caption Khloe struggled with the cheating scandal that involved Jordyn and Tristan. source E!

On “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Khloe Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian joined sisters Kourtney and Kim on a girls’ trip to Palm Springs to get her mind off of things.

The family found out that Woods was planning to go on “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner coped with losing her best friend as she supported her sister.

After Khloe Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods on last week’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the season finale covered the aftermath. Khloe and her sisters went on a girls’ trip to Palm Springs, and when they got back, they were faced with more drama when they found out that Jordyn was giving an interview on “Red Table Talk.”

Here’s what you might have missed on the season finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”:

Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Malika Headed Out On A Girls’ Trip

Now that it’s been a couple of days since the news about Tristan and Jordyn came out, Kim and Kourtney decided that it would be best to go on a girls’ trip with Khloe and her best friend, Malika Haqq, to help get her mind off of things. They set off for Palm Springs, listening to Kourtney’s breakup playlist the whole way.

Once they were there, Khloe admitted that Tristan had been calling and texting her nonstop, but that she wasn’t willing to speak to him until she figured out where she was mentally. In the meantime, she continued to get messages of support from her friends, and she, Kim, and Kourtney decided that it was time for the gloves to come off.

After consulting with Kimora Lee Simmons and Kanye West, Khloe decided she was done trying to be “zen” and wanted to let the world know exactly what she was thinking.

“We all change and get older, we do, and for True I don’t want to act like that, but for also True, I want people to be f—— afraid,” she said. “You want Khlo Money to come back? Khlo Money is coming back. Kim and mom have calmed me down so much in my life, ‘this is not who we are, you’re going to ruin our brand,’ but I wish you guys would let me go back to who I used to be.”

And when Tristan’s friend, Savas, called Khloe while she was drinking tequila with Malika and tried to tell her that Tristan said he didn’t kiss Tristan, she didn’t hold back when she told him that Tristan is “a liar” and yelled about her anger on the phone.

caption Khloe called Tristan a liar. source E!

Kylie has mixed feelings about what will happen in her friendship with Jordyn

After finding out her best friend had betrayed her sister, Kylie was in what she called an “uncomfortable position to say the least.” When Kris asked her how things were going, she admitted that she and Jordyn weren’t really talking at that point.

“I’m in a very weird position because I care so much about my family. I also care about Jordyn,” Kylie said. “Right now I feel like it’s a lot of ups and downs – sad, angry. It’s a roller coaster of emotions, and I don’t know, I just don’t know what to say.”

When Kris asked Kylie how they’d be going forward with Jordyn living with Kylie, she revealed that Jordyn had left their house without saying anything to her first, and Kylie wasn’t sure how she felt. But at this point, she knew that if this was the “journey” that Jordyn was going on, she couldn’t be a part of it.

caption Kylie struggled with her feelings toward Jordyn. source E!

“I just hope that there’s a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don’t see it right now,” she told Kris.

Kylie also said that she had no idea that her lip kit collaboration with Jordyn was on sale, something that many took to be a dig against her.

Later, she found out that Kim had been posting videos from their trip singing songs that many took to be a reference to Jordyn, and Kylie called Kim to ask them to stop. Jordyn had come to their house to get the rest of her things, and they talked face to face. After seeing how upset she was, Kylie didn’t want to pile on and asked her sisters not to “bully her.”

“The look in her eye – she’s just obviously really going through it,” Kylie said tearfully. “I just don’t think anyone deserves this. Let’s just express everything to each other in person, however we feel.”

Kim agreed, admitting that she felt really bad for Kylie, since ending her friendship with Jordyn was like going through a breakup herself.

“I definitely can get petty at times, and then I wish I took the high road,” Kim said.

The family went into crisis mode when they found out about ‘Red Table Talk’

The Kardashians found about Jordyn making an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” with the rest of the world, and Khloe was outraged at the fact that Smith hadn’t given her a heads up first – and that Jordyn wanted to give an interview instead of apologizing to her.

“You know my mother, you know my sisters. I talked to you about the first time Tristan cheated on me,” Khloe said. “I confided in you. My world got destroyed and Jordyn is doing press interviews about it? Who do you think you are?”

Khloe was even angrier when she found out that Kris had known that Smith wanted to do the interview with Jordyn and hadn’t immediately shut the whole thing down.

Later, the family held a meeting so they could all get together and talk it through. Kylie admitted that after finding out about the interview, she was fully on Khloe’s side. But after the interview, Khloe got on Twitter and shared her feelings on the subject, but it ended in Khloe getting a lot of backlash.

caption The family weighed in. source E!

“I reacted out of emotion, and I never should have tweeted. I don’t even care to tweet,” she told Kim. “But Jordyn made a point to say in her interview, ‘by the way, I’m not the reason why they broke up,’ and I was just reiterating, ‘you are part of the reason. You’re not the sole reason, of course not.’ But regardless, she and Tristan still violated me, and now, I’m getting death threats, threatening my child.”

While talking to the cameras, Khloe admitted that it was hard for her to go through all of this so publicly.

“No one understands that I’m not just a TV show. This is my life,” she said, breaking down into tears. “It breaks my soul and it’s happened so many times.”

But in the end, Khloe said that she was thankful for her life and her family, and she seemed ready to move on.

“We might not agree with all of our personal decisions and choices, but we will never not support one another,” she said. “Through thick and thin, we have taken those vows and we will ride until the end.”