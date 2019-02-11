Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West’s friends who ‘talk s—‘ about him in the trailer for the new season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

caption The show is returning in March. source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A new trailer for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has arrived.

The trailer previews Kim Kardashian and Kanye West telling their family they’re having another baby.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship may also be a point of contention this season.

The new episodes will premiere on March 31 on E!

A lot has been going on in the Kardashian family since the last season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” wrapped last year, but now, not only is there a new trailer, but fans also have a date for when the show will return for new episodes. The new “KUWTK” trailer previews many exciting changes for the family – including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s new baby.

caption The Wests have baby number four on the way. source E!

Although the promo is only 30 seconds long, it’s packed with action. First, Kim and Kanye can be seen announcing that they’re having a baby as their family cheers, and then, it transitions immediately to the drama surrounding the couple.

“Kanye’s friends always publicly talk s— about him,” Kim says. “I don’t got love.”

Then, there’s Khloe, who seems to be struggling with her family following her dive into new motherhood. “I can be so selfish and spend all my time with me and my daughter. I don’t even have to be here,” she says.

caption It wouldn’t be a Kardashian vacation without some drama. source E!

The trailer also addresses the relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Kourtney seems to be telling Scott that she doesn’t want to send him the wrong message about their relationship. Kourtney says “I don’t want you to think I’m giving a mixed message” and Scott quickly responds “you can barely give a regular message.”

caption It seems like Kourtney and Scott are still figuring out their family dynamic. source E!

In another clip, Scott also tells Kim that Kourtney is “obsessed” with Kanye, to which she just laughs and jokes, “the family that swaps together stays together.”

From this promo alone, it seems like this might be a more lighthearted season of “KUWTK” than last season, which dealt with Tristan Thompson’s reported cheating scandal, Kim’s return to Paris for the first time after her robbery, and the infamous Christmas card fight.

caption “KUWTK” season 16 premiered March 31. source E!

The new season of “KUWTK” premieres Sunday, March 31 on E!. You can watch the full trailer here.