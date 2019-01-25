14 storylines ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ keeps recycling that only eagle-eyed fans notice

caption The Kardashians aren’t ones to steer away from drama on “KUWTK.” source “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”/E!/Buzzfeed

There are some storylines that appear more than once on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Kris Jenner struggles to manage her children’s schedules in multiple episodes.

Kim’s fear of dancing has come up multiple times and she’s struggled with whether or not she wanted to do nude shoots.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has been a reality TV staple ever since it debuted back in 2007, but so much has changed for the family ever since those early episodes. They’ve gone from marginally famous Los Angeles residents to becoming the most followed family on the planet, influencing pop culture through their business ventures, style and beauty, and, of course, all those iconic selfies.

And while each new episode brings plenty of new drama for fans to unpack, this famous family also recycles plenty of plot lines for their show … and you probably had no idea. Yes, there are big plots that exist throughout the series but these are the 14 storylines that they keep reusing, which you may not have even noticed.

caption Kris has a lot to manage. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kris is arguably the most famous example of a “momager” out there, and we can’t imagine keeping track of six kids’ careers is easy. But she has certainly slipped up over the years, and her daughters and son always let her know.

In season one, Kim Kardashian was frustrated when Kris double booked her for a photo shoot and audition on the same day. In season two, Kourtney Kardashian expressed frustration when she appeared on her first solo magazine cover and Kris wasn’t at the photo shoot to help supervise, instead she was attending an appearance with Kim. Kris also ruffled feathers when she attempted to manage a band in season five, with her kids worried about her spreading herself too thin.

When the four oldest children attended a therapy session in season seven, Rob Kardashian lamented that he’s not given the same attention and opportunities as his sisters, because he’s the only man in the family. It’s a source of tension between members of the family throughout the entire arc of the series, which seemingly got tougher as they all became more famous.

Kim has swayed on wanting to do nude shoots.

caption She got very upset in season one. source E!

By now, it’s not a secret that Kim doesn’t mind naked photo shoots – especially when she’s trying to “break the internet” – but once upon a time, Kim didn’t want to be known for being naked all the time, and she brought it up twice on her show.

In season one of “KUWTK,” she worried about appearing nude on the cover of Playboy before her mom convinced her that it’s a good idea. Then, in season one of “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” Kim reacted negatively to a W magazine photo shoot in which she appeared fully nude, though, according to what she said, she was told she’d be covered up in the final shots.

In later seasons, she had no issue posing nude, but it always manages to become a major plotline on the show.

In many episodes, one of the sisters ventures out on her own or one feels left out of the family dynamic.

caption Season 13 saw some drama between the sisters. source E!

With so many siblings leading such busy lives, it’s not a secret how one can feel left out or struggle to find their own independence amongst the bunch, and it’s a storyline that continually pops up on “KUWTK” across multiple seasons.

In season two, Khloé Kardashian expressed that she wanted to start an acting career, to the dismay of Kim. Then, Kim upset her sisters in season three when she set out to start her own perfume line, separate from a planned line with her sisters. Throughout this season, Khloé toyed with a move to New York to start her own fashion line and carve out her independence.

Then, in the fourth season, Kourtney felt left out during a sisters trip to Santa Barbara, because Khloé and Kim were going out drinking and having fun, and she was pregnant and felt like staying in and relaxing. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner grew jealous of Kendall’s burgeoning modeling career in the same episode.

All these issues came to a head during a family therapy session in season seven, where the older siblings said they felt that Kris treats Kim like the favorite daughter … another sticking point throughout the series.

By season eight, Kim was pregnant with her first child, North, and Khloé said she felt left out when Kim and Kourtney were doing “mom” things, like shopping for Kim’s baby and setting up her nursery.

In season 10, Kourtney made it pretty clear that she doesn’t want to be a part of Kim’s video game, which irritated her because of all the things she said she’d done to support Kourtney’s career over the years.

As they each become famous in their own right, the series chronicles their individual projects away from each other. In the twelfth season, Kourtney wants to start her own skincare line and in the 13th season, Khloé is nervous about the launch of her denim line, Good American.

They often set each other up on blind dates.

caption Kim was set up on a blind date on season five. source E!

Rob’s sisters set him up on a blind date with a Playboy model in the first season, but then got upset when they crash the date, embarrassing him and ruining the moment.

Khloé was upset during the next season when her sisters set her up with a dating profile and eventually convinced her to try a speed dating session with all the interested candidates.

Kim was set up on a blind date after splitting from her longtime boyfriend Reggie Bush in season five, and Khloé held auditions for Kourtney to meet eligible bachelors after she split from her on again, off again boyfriend, Scott Disick, in “Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami’s” first season.

The family’s growing fame meant added concerns about their safety and security in multiple seasons.

caption The family has upped their security. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Being in the public eye comes with plenty of pitfalls as the Kardashian-Jenner family knows all too well. Between security concerns with stalkers and Kim’s Paris robbery at gunpoint in 2016, it appears they have learned how critical it is to keep themselves protected from intruders and fans looking for a piece of the Kardashian pie.

As early as season two, their retail store DASH was vandalized, leading the girls to take a self-defense class for protection.

In season eight, Kris was upset when Caitlyn Jenner wanted to keep a gun in the home for security reasons, and she and Kylie tried to get the gun out of the house.

In the 10th season, the sisters’ New York DASH store experienced a rash of theft, and Kris was rattled when Kylie appeared to have a stalker sending her things to the family home. Kris also found out that her security cameras had been hacked, with the hackers getting intimate footage of her in her own closet.

In season 12, Kendall wanted to support gun control in the wake of increased mass shootings in the US but feared backlash from fans. And in the next season, the family chronicled both Kim’s harrowing robbery and Kendall’s stalker, and Kris found Caitlyn’s gun yet again, this time after she’s moved out.

In season 14, Kim said she feels uneasy about traveling to Mexico after her robbery, which is heightened when the paparazzi spotted her at her secluded resort. Khloé and Kendall considered getting guns for protection and go to a gun range, but then decided against it after talking to gun control activists. Kim was also fearful after media reports seemingly leak the identity of her surrogate, who she was trying to protect and keep out of the public eye.

Kim’s fear of dancing comes up often.

caption She once tried a hip-hop class and it didn’t go well. source E!

Despite appearing on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2008, Kim was not the best dancer, and she makes it known quite frequently on “KUWTK.”

In the third season, Kim was invited to dance onstage with the Pussycat Dolls, and she was anxious about her vision, as well as her ability to dance. Then, in season six, she was invited to dance onstage at a Prince concert, and felt mortified when he kicks her off the stage.

In season 12, Kim shared how she was terrified to be at her husband Kanye West’s concert with Beyoncé because she knew how great of a dancer Beyoncé is. This plotline is reused again in season 15, when Kourtney convinced Kim to take a hip-hop class, before subjecting her to a flash mob.

Khloé’s paternity was often brought into question.

caption Recently, Khloe made clear she is a Kardashian. source E!

Ever since they became famous, rumors about Khloé’s paternity have swirled, insinuating that Khloé’s father isn’t actually Robert Kardashian Sr. The family has explored this numerous times on the show, with different angles each time.

In the third season, Khloé got a DNA test to see if Kris is her real mother, which bothered Kris. Then, in season seven, Kris wanted Khloé to do a DNA test to prove her paternity, and Khloé suddenly didn’t want to, because she knew who her real father is and she doesn’t need a test to prove it.

Kris became concerned about the family’s cancer risk in season 11, and again Khloé didn’t want to take a test.

Finally, however, a recent episode shut down all speculation Khloe isn’t a Kardashian.

Kim’s honesty was often questioned, too.

caption She once faked an injury. source E!

In season four, the family expressed frustration at Kim’s lies, especially after she made plans with Kylie and Kendall and faked an injury, before being spotted by them when they went to bring her flowers to cheer her up.

Later, Kim was also caught lying about having North’s birthday party at Kourtney’s house on “Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons.”

Kris expressed fear about getting older and wanting to have more children throughout many seasons.

caption Kris seems to be conflicted about aging. source E!

Throughout the series, Kris seemed to struggle with the idea of aging and also with the prospect of not having any more children.

In season three, she lamented over not being able to have more babies, so her kids got her a chimpanzee to fill the void.

Then, in season five, she began flirting with her younger personal trainer, to the chagrin of Caitlyn. In season seven, she had her breast implants replaced and considered posing for Playboy to capture her youth, and in season 12, she felt frustrated when she can’t keep up with Kourtney and Khloé’s grueling workouts.

Kim often addressed media controversies in “KUWTK.”

caption Kim uses the show to address controversies. source E!

The family is no stranger to controversy, and Kim frequently uses the show to directly address media backlash. In season five, amidst rumors that she’d gotten plastic surgery, Kim shows off what she says is the first time she’s gotten Botox injections, experiencing a bad reaction and swearing she’ll never get them again.

Then, in the sixth season, she got an x-ray of her famous behind to prove that she hadn’t had butt implants.

In season 14, she addressed the controversy that she used blackface in her ads for KKW Beauty.

Kourtney was consistently upset over Kris’ infidelity during her marriage to Robert.

Kris has been open about the fact that she cheated during her marriage to Robert. But this infidelity continued to pop up as a storyline on the show, particularly with Kourtney’s inability to deal with it.

In season seven, Kourtney is mad that her mom discussed the cheating in her recently released memoir, opening up in a therapy session that she could never do the same thing to her own kids. That same season, Kris conveniently ran into the man she had the affair with while playing tennis and Kourtney is not happy; Kris met up with him for lunch and Caitlyn was also openly upset about the meetup.

Kourtney’s love of interior design became a sticking point throughout the show.

caption Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have typical sibling squabbles. source Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA and Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie

The eldest Kardashian has apparently had a longstanding love for interior design, which is mentioned several times over later seasons of the show.

In season nine, Khloé enlisted Kourtney for design help and is shocked when Kourtney charges her a high fee. Then, in season 10, Scott and Kourtney teamed up to work together to help design homes, but became frustrated with each other.

In the 12th season, Kourtney appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest.

In season 14, Kourtney wanted to work on interior design projects, but Kim questioned her dedication and her work ethic, and this issue bubbled up again in season 15’s photo shoot dispute over Kourtney’s involvement in the show and the family’s holiday card.

Kanye ripping on Kim’s style comes up too.

caption Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been married since May 2014. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

According to Kim Kardashian herself, Kanye actually sends her emails of style edits he wants her to make. During an episode of “KUWTK,” Kim said, “[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses.'” And that’s not all.

In a 2012 episode of “KUWTK,” West actually cleaned out Kim’s entire closet telling her she had the “worst style” and leaving her in tears. “I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried,” Kim later revealed as reported by W magazine.

They often prank their mom too.

caption Scott Disick aimed to reveal that Kris’s love of art was just an act. source E!

This storyline is so popular in “KUWTK” that it earned itself its own show appropriately titled “You Kiddin’ Me?!” Airing on Facebook Live, the show’s first episode featured the Kardashian clan tricking their good sport of a mother into thinking she’s going to an art show. The reality? She is actually the artist on display.

And this isn’t the first time Kris Jenner has been pranked by means of “art-shaming.” In a season 15 episode of “KUWTK,” Chloé and Scott Disick team up and hire an actor to play the imaginary artist, “Art Vandelay,” in hopes of exposing Kris’s flimsy art knowledge. They go so far as to bring her to the (not-real) artist’s gallery and watch her awe at what turns out to be Chloé’s art.

There was also Scott’s reoccurring impression of Todd Kraines that inspired many prank calls to Kris.

