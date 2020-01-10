Keir Starmer vows to ‘pursue Boris Johnson relentlessly’ and win the next election for the Labour Party

caption Keir Starmer source Leon Neal/Getty Images

Labour leadership frontrunner Keir Starmer pledges to “pursue Boris Johnson relentlessly” if he is elected as leader of the Labour Party.

Starmer will on Saturday deliver a major speech on his leadership ambitions.

The Shadow Brexit Secretary is favourite to be the next Labour leader after securing the support of dozens of Labour MPs as well as a major trade union.

Speaking in Manchester, Starmer is set to say: “Our sights will be on every person in the UK whose support we need to win back – England, Scotland and Wales, in towns and cities alike.”

Keir Starmer will this weekend pledge to “pursue Boris Johnson relentlessly” if he is elected as leader of the Labour Party, and vow to win the next election by winning over voters who “do not want five more years of Tory misrule.”

In a speech in Manchester on Saturday, the Shadow Brexit Secretary is set to say that his campaign for the leadership will be focused on “defending Labour’s radical values and winning a majority in 2024.”

Starmer is widely regarded as closer to the centre-left than the outgoing Corbyn. However, he has promised members that under his leadership, Labour would continue to be a “radical” opposition to the Conservative government.

“The challenge for Labour today is to defend our values, retain our radicalism, and to make that relevant to people’s everyday lives. People desperately need and want us to win,” he is set to say in a speech today. “We have to deliver a programme that will tackle low pay and insecure work, rebuild our public services, empower communities and tackle the climate emergency.”

Starmer is the current favourite to replace Corbyn as leader after Labour’s disastrous performance in December’s general election. The party lost swathes of seats to Conservatives, helping Johnson win an 80-seat majority.

Starmer has already won the backing of dozens of Labour MPs, more so than his leadership rivals and comfortably surpassing the 23 threshold which candidates need to progress to the second round of the contest.

His campaign also received a significant boost when Unison, the largest trade union, backed him over other leadership candidates, which are Rebecca Long Bailey, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Clive Lewis, and Emily Thornberry.

Under Labour Party rules, a leadership candidate needs to win the support of unions and other affiliated groups to get through to the final ballot of party members, meaning the endorsement is highly significant.

Starmer will today visit a food bank project in Oldham, northwest England before travelling to Manchester and making a speech at a members’ event.

He will promise to win back the trust of voters if elected Labour’s new leader.

“We have to rebuild people’s trust in Labour as a force for good and real change.”

“We have to take the fight to the Tories and make the case for how our values and ideas can deliver the change Britain so desperately needs,” he is set to say.

“Our sights will be on every person in the UK whose support we need to win back. England, Scotland and Wales, in towns and cities alike. And in fighting this internal election we must not lose our focus on the elections this spring. “Boris Johnson said that many voters in the North had lent their votes to the Conservatives.

“We must set ourselves the task of winning those votes back.”