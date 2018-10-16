Why Keira Knightley banned her 3-year-old daughter from watching ‘Cinderella’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’

- source
- The Ellen Show/YouTube
- Keira Knightley banned her 3-year-old daughter from watching certain Disney movies.
- The 33-year-old actress was on “The Ellen Show” Tuesday and explained why her daughter, Edie, isn’t allowed to watch two particular movies.
- “Cinderella” is prohibited because “she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her.”
- And though Knightley said she “really likes” “The Little Mermaid,” she had to ban it. “Do not give your voice up for a man,” she said.
- Watch the interview below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.