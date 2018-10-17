Keira Knightley has had a few harrowing experiences while being mistaken for Natalie Portman and Britney Spears

Keira Knightley is used to getting mistaken for someone else.

Keira Knightley is used to getting mistaken for someone else.
  • Keira Knightley gets mistaken for a number of different celebrities.
  • During an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Tuesday night, the 33-year-old actress described some of the times she’s been approached.
  • “I’ve been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman,” she said. “I’ve been chased through a park as Kate Winslet. Quite a few people have come over to me to ask me to say hello to Daniel Craig for them because they think I’m Rachel Weisz. And Britney Spears…The other ones I get ’cause English, but yeah, I know, Britney Spears.”
  • Watch the interview below.

