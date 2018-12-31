Watch actress Keira Knightley ‘play’ her teeth like a musical instrument using only her fingers

- Keira Knightley appeared on “The Graham Norton Show’s” New Year’s Eve episode with Guy Pearce and Catherine Tate and revealed her unique hidden talent.
- In addition to being an Oscar-nominated actress, the 33-year-old can also use her teeth as a musical instrument and play well-known tunes.
- She does it by tapping her teeth with her fingers.
- While appearing on the UK talk show, Knightley demonstrated her ability to make sounds that resemble the song “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.”
- The popular track was originally released in 1969 and performed by B.J. Thomas.
- Watch the video below (Knightley shows off her skill at 2:30).
