‘DO NOT EAT THIS CEREAL’: CDC warns customers not to buy Honey Smacks

caption Kellogg’s Honey Smacks has been linked to a salmonella outbreak in 33 states. source Business Insider

The CDC posted an alert on Thursday warning customers not to eat any Kellogg‘s Honey Smacks cereal and asking all retailers to stop the recalled cereal.

The cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak spanning 33 states, sickening at least 100 people. No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella infections cause symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It can also lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The CDC is warning customers not to eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal after it was linked to a salmonella outbreak, which has sickened at least 100 people across 33 states.

Among those sickened, 30 people have been hospitalized, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported.

Kellogg Company issued a recall in June for the affected cereal, which includes 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal with “best if used before” dates of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.

However, the CDC has now warned customers not to eat any Honey Smacks products with earlier dates as these could also be contaminated.

“Even if some of the cereal has been eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest of it away or return it for a refund,” the CDC warned.

The illnesses reported to the CDC occurred between March 3 and July 2, affecting people ranging in age from less than one year to 95 years old. Most people interviewed by the CDC reported eating cold cereal in the week before they became ill, and 43 people specifically identified Honey Smacks as the kind of cereal they ate.

The investigation is ongoing, the CDC said.

