The suicide death of a 23-year-old Olympic cyclist highlights a disturbing trend. Her former coach says we could be doing more.

caption Kelly Catlin at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in the Netherlands on March 3, 2018. source Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

Last week, 23-year-old Olympic bicyclist Kelly Catlin died by suicide Friday at Stanford University. She is not the first student the university has lost that way this year, but doctors, psychologists, and coaches across the US are worried about the mental health of the nation’s young people far beyond the halls of Stanford.

There’s a quiet, deadly, and troubling trend on the rise: more young people of all ages are thinking about suicide, attempting suicide, and dying by suicide. Even though suicide rates are going up in nearly all age groups across the US, the trends that are happening in people under 26 are unique, according to a new study published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology.

When researchers looked at questionnaire responses to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health from over 600,000 teens and adults across the US, they found that rates of major depressive episodes have more than doubled since the mid-2000s, in kids as young as 12 and young adults up to 25. Suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts are also going up markedly in young people.

“These trends are weak or non-existent among adults 26 years and over, suggesting a generational shift in mood disorders,” lead study author and psychologist Jean Twenge said in a press release. “More U.S. adolescents and young adults … experienced serious psychological distress, major depression or suicidal thoughts, and more attempted suicide.”

The trends are not specific to any social group, economic class, sex, or race, but the researchers did see some of the biggest upticks in young women, and people in their young 20s were especially vulnerable. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for all US teens and young adults from ages 10 to 35, after accidents.

caption Kelly Catlin with her silver medal women’s pursuit cycling teammates at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Left to right: Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Kelly Catlin, Sarah Hammer. source Reuters

Kelly Catlin was a first year master’s student studying computational and mathematical engineering, and an accomplished cyclist who won silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She was also a fraternal triplet, and is now mourned by her brother Colin and sister Christine.

Her first bicycling coach, Charlie Townsend of NorthStar Development Cycling in Minnesota, remembers Catlin as a jaw-dropping star cyclist who rose quickly into national and international competitions in less than two years on the team.

Last winter, Catlin sustained a concussion during training. Her sister Christine told the Associated Press Catlin was having “really bad headaches” and was more sensitive to light after the accident. She attempted suicide once in January, but seemed to be doing better recently.

Studies show experiencing a concussion can increase a person’s risk of suicide 2-fold, and while evidence is still scant, there are also indications that elite athletes are at higher risk for anxiety and depression, which are both risk factors for suicide. High-profile athletes like Michael Phelps and Missy Franklin have become increasingly open about their own mental health and depression issues.

“I think she put very, very high expectations on herself,” Townsend said of Catlin. “For the most part, she met those expectations.”

He wishes coaches were better at helping young athletes not only achieve success, but also deal with setbacks and defeats: “The suicide really has caused me to do a lot of thinking about what the right way to develop kids is, and what they really need to go forward – not just in cycling – but in the rest of their life.”

ER doctors are seeing more young kids who’ve attempted suicide

Athletes are not the only young people at risk. Researchers recently took a look at three different urban emergency rooms across the US, and found that a third of kids from ages 10 to 12 screened positive for suicide risk.

“Typically, suicidal thoughts and behaviors are seen in older teens,” study author Lisa Horowitz, a clinical scientist at the National Institute of Mental Health, said in a release on that study. “This study shows that children as young as 10 who show up in the emergency department may be thinking about suicide, and that screening all preteens – regardless of their presenting symptoms – may save lives.”

Researchers aren’t sure why this is happening, but they think that both more screen time and less sleep may play a role. The two often go hand in hand: studies show that the glowing lights of a phone or TV affect our sleep quality, and there’s also plenty of data suggesting people are getting up more often in the middle of the night to check on their buzzing phones.

“Overall, make sure digital media use doesn’t interfere with activities more beneficial to mental health such as face-to-face social interaction, exercise and sleep,” Twenge said.

What to do if you’re worried someone might be suicidal

Depression and mental illness can’t be willed away, and it’s not a character flaw. Remember that traumatic events that lead to depression can happen to anyone, and more than 1 in 20 Americans suffer from depression on any given day.

There are several warning signs to keep an eye out for if you’re worried that someone close to you may be suicidal. These include:

Threatening to hurt or kill themselves

Looking for ways to complete suicide, like getting access to pills or a gun

Talking about death, dying, or suicide out loud or on social media

Rage and revenge-seeking

Being reckless or doing uncharacteristically risky things

Feeling trapped and withdrawing from social activities

Anxiety or trouble sleeping

Dramatic shifts in mood

Only a medical professional can diagnose someone as suicidal, but asking the question, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” and providing a safe space for someone to talk about their feelings without judgment or shame can be extremely helpful.

Tell the person that you care, and let them do most of the talking about how they’re feeling. Remember that thoughts of suicide are common and often associated with a treatable mental disorder.