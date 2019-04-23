Kelly Clarkson told her kids that ‘mommy and daddy’ made their Easter baskets and not the Easter Bunny

caption Kelly Clarkson with her kids, Remington and River. source Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson isn’t letting the Easter Bunny take credit for any gifts her children got this year.

The 36-year-old singer told People that her kids, daughter River, 4, and son Remington, 3, were aware that she and husband Brandon Blackstock, 42, put their baskets together.

“I kind of just was like, ‘Mommy and daddy did these for you,'” she said. “I thought Easter was for us. Sometimes I’m tired of giving credit to non-existent things. Like I’m very busy, and I took the time to shop at Target and put this all together. I did this – no bunny! They got chocolate, so they’re fine.”

Clarkson said the family had an egg hunt in the morning before she went to the studio to record some music.

On Sunday, the “Voice” coach also tweeted some Easter plans and said that she would be painting eggs with the kids in the evening.