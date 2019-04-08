Kelly Clarkson was mistaken for a seat filler at the ACM Awards, but she said it was the ‘greatest thing’ that happened to her all night

caption Kelly Clarkson performed twice at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson was one of many country stars in attendance at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

She later revealed on Twitter that she was mistaken for a seat filler during the show.

“The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight,” she wrote. “literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!!”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Kelly Clarkson may be one of music’s most recognizable faces, but one unfortunate man mistook her for a seat filler at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

“The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight,” she wrote, adding crying-while-laughing emojis and the hashtag #CantWinEmAll.

“Literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!!”

The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight ???????? #CantWinEmAll ????????‍♀️ literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!! pic.twitter.com/LuQDloKgR3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2019

To make the mistake even more awkward, Clarkson took the stage twice during the show at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. The iconic “American Idol” winner performed two separate duets with Jason Aldean and Dan + Shay.

Read more: Chrissy Metz made her live singing debut alongside Carrie Underwood at the ACM Awards, and the ‘This Is Us’ star stole the show

Luckily, Clarkson’s fans thought the story was hilarious and joked about “secondhand embarrassment” on Twitter.

Imagine being the guy who thought KELLY CLARKSON was a seat filler?! The 2nd hand embarrassment is real. — JJDodders (@JJDodders) April 8, 2019

Do they live under a rock ?!?!???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/lQnDLpi3fk — John Brent Idol (@BrentIdol) April 8, 2019

Yes sir, I will get up when it’s time for me to perform on that huge stage!! pic.twitter.com/ZXURzf4iC9 — Melissa jaime (@tychrisda) April 8, 2019

Omg THIS story made MY night!! I love that you found it to be funny!! You’re so down to earth. #bigfan — Alison Black (@seacoastrunner) April 8, 2019

Clarkson, a multiplatinum and Grammy-winning artist, recently wrapped up her “Meaning Of Life Tour.” She is currently serving as a coach on season 16 of NBC’s “The Voice” and is set to launch her own daytime talk show this coming fall.