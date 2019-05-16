Kelly Ripa ignited a war with ‘The Bachelor’ after saying the dating show ‘disgusts’ her

caption Kelly Ripa does not like “The Bachelor” franchise. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images and ABC

Kelly Ripa does not like the “Bachelor” franchise.

The “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison and show creator Mike Fleiss went after Ripa on Twitter after she said the series “disgusted” her.

Current “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown spoke with Ripa about the series and defended it on Thursday.

Kelly Ripa is not shy about her disdain for the “Bachelor” franchise.

The 48-year-old co-host of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” said the ABC reality show “disgusts” her during her show Tuesday.

“Guys, you know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me,” she says. “And I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies: We are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

Both Chris Harrison, the dating show’s host, and creator Mike Fleiss then went after Ripa on Twitter over her opinion.

“Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your ‘disgusting’ Monday night habit,” Harrison wrote.

Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your “disgusting” Monday night habit. https://t.co/pcAw0MtPOr — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) May 15, 2019

As for Fleiss, he took credit for Ripa’s salary.

Their response prompted actress Ellen Pompeo, the star of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” to join the conversation, where she proceeded to hit back at Fleiss.

“Okay @fleissmeister… that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary,” she wrote. “Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage…. #bachelorsoooowhite.”

Okay @fleissmeister… that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary. Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage…. #bachelorsoooowhite — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 16, 2019

Current “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown appeared on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on Thursday to discuss the show.

Brown, 24, told Ripa that the show isn’t focused on pitting women against each other.

“Being a part of the show, it’s not women fighting against each other. Really, some of my best friends came from the show and were really supportive,” Brown said. “When you have a group of 30 people together, there’s going to be people who don’t like each other. That’s just simple facts.”

“But ultimately, it was one of the most empowering things that I ever did because I had to grow as an individual,” Brown continued. “That is why I decided that I wanted to be the Bachelorette.”

The “Bachelorette” star also spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday about defending the dating show.

“I was really glad that I was able to go on her and Ryan [Seacrest’s] show to express my viewpoints and my opinions,” she said. “Even though we disagree – agree to disagree – I was thankful for the opportunity to talk about how it’s been such a blessing in my life and how it has empowered me.”