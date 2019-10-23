Kelly Ripa says her oldest child moved out and is experiencing ‘extreme poverty’ for the first time

caption Michael Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son, moved out of his parents’ house. source Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kelly Ripa said on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday that her and Mark Consuelos’ son Michael Consuelos was experiencing “extreme poverty” after moving out of their house.

“I think he loves the freedom, he hates paying his own rent, and he is chronically poor,” Ripa said of her 22-year-old son, who attends New York University and lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kelly Ripa said that her and Mark Consuelos’ oldest child moved out of their home and was experiencing financial difficulties.

“I think he loves the freedom, he hates paying his own rent, and he is chronically poor,” Ripa said of her 22-year-old son, Michael Consuelos, on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday. “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”

“Of course, when would he have?” Kimmel responded.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: 53 celebrity kids who are all grown up

Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and is a student at New York University. “Riverdale” fans will also recall that he appeared as a younger version of Mark’s character, Hiram Lodge, during a flashback episode from season three.

Ripa told Kimmel that every Halloween, her parents give her children – Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos – envelopes with $20 each, and that “for years, my kids sort of ignored the $20.”

But since Michael moved out of his parents’ home, he has a greater appreciation for the money.

Read more: The young stars of ‘Riverdale’ played the parents on the ’90s flashback episode – here’s how they compare

“Now that he’s living on his own, he’s called, like, three times: ‘Halloween envelope arrive?’ Because he needs to take the subway to get his Halloween envelope, just so he can have electricity,” the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” cohost said.

Ripa added: “He’s experiencing being an adult.”

Watch the video below (Ripa talks about her son at the start of the interview):