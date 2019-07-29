Kelly Rowland remembers when Destiny’s Child lost ‘Star Search’: ‘We cried so hard’

caption Girls Tyme on “Star Search.” source CBS

Kelly Rowland vividly remembers when Destiny’s Child (then known as Girls Tyme) lost “Star Search” in the ’90s.

“I’ll never forget my experience on ‘Star Search’ and knowing what that ‘no’ felt like,” Rowland, who’s promoting her partnership with Honey Nut Cheerios and the brand’s Happy Hearts initiative, told INSIDER.

She added: “We just cried so hard, because we were so excited about the opportunity and everything. But also beyond that, we still felt there was something inside that was just like, ‘No, we’re still going to make it.’ We believed in each other, we believed in ourselves, and we did [make it].”

The singer went on to say that she recalled the girl group, then known as Girls Tyme and comprised of six members, getting a three-star score while their competition, Skeleton Crew, received four stars. After the curtains closed “right in front of our faces,” Rowland said that the members of Girls Tyme were initially crushed, but hopeful for their future.

“We just cried so hard, because we were so excited about the opportunity and everything,” she told us. “But also beyond that, we still felt there was something inside that was just like, ‘No, we’re still going to make it.'”

Rowland added: “We believed in each other, we believed in ourselves, and we did [make it].

Although the group was eliminated from the competition series, they went on to be successful in their own right. Comprised of Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams, Destiny’s Child earned more than 10 Grammy nominations and won two awards. They also released four studio albums that featured hit tracks like “Survivor,” “Say My Name,” and “Jumpin,’ Jumpin.'”

After the group announced their split in 2005, Rowland, Beyoncé, and Williams released music as solo artists.

caption Destiny’s Child is a Grammy-winning group. source Ezra Shaw/Getty

“The biggest challenge was doing everything by myself, from making decisions by myself to being on stage by myself,” Rowland said of the transition out of the group. “It was just being by myself. That was really it. And being comfortable in that space of just being by myself.”

Rowland, who’s a four-time Grammy winner, also said that her experience on “Star Search” enables her to be empathetic as a judge on “The Voice Australia.”

“Being with these artists and hearing their journeys, and knowing that this is their dream and where they came from, I just genuinely fell in love with the experience of being at ‘The Voice’ and had fun with being with these artists and watching them mature and mold and evolve weekly, right before my eyes,” she said. “It’s was really exciting.”