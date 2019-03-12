Kellyanne Conway posts harsh tweet attacking 2 Hollywood actresses accused of paying bribes to get their kids into elite colleges

caption White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2019. source Jim Young/Reuters

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a harsh message insulting actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman as “stupid.”

Loughlin and Huffman were two of nearly 50 people indicted Tuesday as part of a nationwide college-admissions scam.

Huffman was indicted on charges of mail fraud and conspiring to commit honest services mail fraud, and Loughlin and her husband were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

“Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman indicted for lying and buying spots in college. They worried their daughters are as stupid as their mothers,” Conway wrote.

Loughlin and Huffman were two of at least 40 people indicted Tuesday on charges of participating in a complex criminal scheme to ensure their children’s acceptances into elite universities including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, the University of Southern California, and Wake Forest.

Prosecutors said parents made payments disguised as charitable donations to a firm called Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF), which posed as a charity, and allegedly served as a front that facilitated $25 million in payments over the course of the scheme.

According to the charging documents, KWF used two alleged schemes to help kids gain access to the colleges: arranging for the children’s test scores to be falsified and allegedly laundering bribes to athletic coaches at universities to fraudulently get clients’ children recruited as athletes.

Federal prosecutors charged Huffman with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, alleging in court documents filed Tuesday that Huffman paid $15,000 to KWF to pay for her daughter to take the SAT proctored by a person retained by KWF who would correct her answers after she took the test.

A fraudulent thank you letter letter sent from KWF to Huffman allegedly said their payment would “allow us to move forward with our plans to provide educational and self-enrichment programs to disadvantaged youth.”

Authorities indicted “Full House” actress Loughlin and her husband Mossimi Giannulli on charges of mail and wire fraud.

Prosecutors alleged the Giannullis paid out a total of $500,000 in bribes to Donna Heinel, USC’s senior women’s associate athletic director, and KWF for their two daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade Giannulli to be accepted as recruits to the school’s crew team, even though neither of them were active rowers.