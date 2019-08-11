Conway defends Trump retweeting a baseless Epstein conspiracy theory, saying he wants ‘everything to be investigated’

caption White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to the media at the White House on February 22, 2019. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway downplayed President Donald Trump’s retweeting of an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein posted just hours after he was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Epstein’s death triggered a slew of online conspiracy theories.

Top officials are calling for an investigation into his death, which Conway cited as the point of the retweet.

Though Trump and Epstein have a long and well-documented relationship, Conway dismissed connections between “the president to this monster” and urged that the cases against Epstein continue.

Conway initially said on “Fox News Sunday” that she couldn’t discuss the ongoing investigations into the convicted sex offender’s death, but said Trump posted the theory because he “just wants everything to be investigated.”

“There was some unsealed information implicating some people very high up … I’m not saying anything beyond that,” Conway told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer. “But I will say that there’s always this rush to say, ‘We need transparency, we need accountability,’ when it involves fictional accusations like collusion with Russia to swing an election.”

Hemmer continued to press Conway about Trump’s retweet, stating it was “clear what he was trying to say.”

“I think the president just wants everything to be investigated,” Conway repeated. “But you do hear different people asking questions and they want to know who else was involved in Epstein’s crimes or even just, um, activities.”

Epstein’s apparent suicide, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, in federal custody provoked skepticism among online conspiracy theorists.

Officials are launching investigations into how he could have killed himself in a highly secured part of the jail set aside for high-profile inmates.

Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after a July 23 incident where he was hospitalized with bruises on his neck, but was taken off of at the end of July, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Saturday.

After his June 6 arrest, Epstein’s connections were increasingly exposed by unsealed documents and flight records, revealing years of parties, appearances, and flights with high-profile figures in politics and business.

Though Epstein and Trump have a long and well-documented relationship, Trump has done his best to downplay the friendship. Conway did the same on Sunday, dismissing connections between “the president to this monster.”

“Trying to connect the president to this monster from years ago, where they’re seen dancing in a video versus other people who were actively, I suppose, flying around with this monster on his island … perhaps there’s a public interest in knowing more about that,” Conway said.

Democratic contenders for the 2020 election seized on to Trump’s retweet. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the post was “another example of our president using this position of public trust to attack his political enemies with unfounded conspiracy theories and also to try to force you and me and all of us to focus on his bizarre behavior.”

Sen. Cory Booker also said on CNN that the president’s tweets were “more recklessness.”

“What he’s doing is dangerous,” Booker said. “He’s giving life not just to conspiracy theories, but really whipping people up into anger and worse into different people in this country”