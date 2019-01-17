Crews plan to search landfill for clues in the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth, who investigators believe was murdered in a plot orchestrated by her fiancé

caption Kelsey Berreth was last seen alive on Thanksgiving, shopping in a Safeway with her daughter. source Facebook/Missing mother – Kelsey Berreth

The search for missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, 29, is turning to a landfill.

The flight instructor is considered dead, but her body has not been found yet.

Her fiancé and the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Patrick Frazee, was arrested late last month in connection to her murder.

caption Patrick Frazee, Berreth’s fiancé, has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder. source Teller County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, Waste Management of Colorado confirmed to ABC News that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation had requested permission to search the Midway Landfill in the town of Fountain, about 30 miles northwest of Woodland Park, where Kelsey Berreth went missing.

“The Colorado Bureau of Investigation contacted Waste Management of Colorado regarding a potential search at Midway Landfill and we are cooperating fully,” Waste Management spokeswoman Anne Spitza said.

Spitza wouldn’t say when the search would take place or what investigators were looking for.

Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor, was last seen alive shopping at a grocery store in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving with her 1-year-old daughter, according to reports. Her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, said they met up later that day to exchange their daughter.

Though her body hasn’t been found, authorities believe that Berreth has been murdered. On December 21, Frazee was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation of murder.

caption The Midway Landfill in Fountain, Colorado is seen on Wednesday. source KTVQ

According to charging documents Denver 7 obtained, authorities have accused Frazee of trying to find someone to kill Berreth three times between September and November of last year.

Authorities have also said the evidence suggests Berreth was killed in her townhome in Woodland Park. While she was engaged to Frazee, he never lived with her, and instead had a property of his own Florissant, which has also been extensively searched.

Another woman – who has not been named – in Twin Falls, Idaho, is currently being investigated for possibly disposing of Berreth’s cellphone.

Berreth’s phone last pinged near Gooding, Idaho, three days after she was last seen.