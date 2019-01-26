Hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin’s $238 million NYC apartment shattered the US real estate record — here’s a look at his record-setting properties and penthouses

caption Ken Griffin’s $238 million NYC penthouse is the most expensive home sale in the US. source “Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU via Getty; Larry Busacca/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin has been on a real-estate spending spree.

Most recently, he purchased a $238 million NYC penthouse that’s now the most expensive home sale in the US.

Other notable recent transactions include a $58.75 million purchase in Chicago and a $122 million London mansion.

Ken Griffin is on a real-estate spending spree that’s seen him break a major record in the first weeks of 2019.

Most recently, he dished out $238 million for a sprawling New York City apartment. The 23,000-square-foot penthouse unit at 220 Central Park South is now the most expensive home ever sold in the US; it shattered the previous record, a $137 million Hamptons home purchased by Barry Rosenstein in 2014, by more than $100 million.

But that’s just the tip of the real estate iceberg.

Read more: A $68 million Miami penthouse with 2 infinity pools could shatter Florida’s real-estate record. Here’s a look inside the sprawling apartment

Just days before news of his NYC purchase was announced, news broke of Griffin’s $122 million mansion purchase in London. According to Bloomberg, the historic mansion is about a half mile from Buckingham Palace. And, on January 11, the Chicago Tribune reported that he dropped $58.75 million on 4 top-level floors in a Near North condominium in Chicago.

Here’s a quick look at some of Griffin’s notable properties, in the US and beyond.

Ken Griffin is a hedge-fund manager whose net worth is an estimated $8.84 billion. That makes him the richest man in Illinois and one of the richest men in the world.

source Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Source: Bloomberg

Griffin is the CEO of Citadel, a hedge fund founded in 1990 that manages $30 billion in assets. He’s also well-known for his philanthropy — in August, for example, he donated $20 million to Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida — but currently, it’s his real-estate investments that are making the news.

caption CEO of Citadel Investment Group Kenneth Griffin source Phil McCarten/Reuters

Source: Bloomberg, Philanthropy News Digest

In January, Griffin bought the penthouse apartment of 220 Central Park South. It’s the most expensive real estate transaction in the US.

source via The Real Deal

Source: Business Insider

The luxury apartment takes up floors 50 through 53 and sits on the southern edge of Central Park.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps, Business Insider

The building is still under construction …

source Google Street View

Source: Google Street View

… and is separated from the southern entrance to Central Park by just one street.

source Google Street View

Source: Google Street View

Just days prior to his NYC purchase, news also broke of Griffin purchasing a $122 million London mansion at 3 Carlton Gardens. The Wall Street Journal reports that the purchase is one of the most expensive London has ever seen.

source Google Maps

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The mansion is a half mile away from Buckingham Palace.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

Griffin’s 200-year-old London pad overlooks St. James Park and includes a gym, a pool, and an underground extension.

source Google Street View

Source: Google Street View, Bloomberg

Griffin also holds the record for the Chicago area’s priciest real-estate sale: According to the Chicago Tribune, in November 2018, he bought four floors of luxury condo building No. 9 Walton for $58.75 million.

source Google Street View

Source: The Chicago Tribune

His purchase encompasses floors 35 through 38 of No. 9 Walton.

caption The lobby of No. 9 Walton. source Andrew Miller Photography

Source: The Chicago Tribune

The building is in the Near North area of Chicago, near the banks of Lake Michigan and in the midst of a thriving restaurant scene on Oak and Rush streets.

source Google Maps

Source: The Chicago Tribune, Crain’s Chicago Business

The building has been described as Chicago’s “number one address” and is about a block away from the Waldorf Astoria.

source Google Street View

Source: Crain’s Chicago Business

Griffin also holds the real-estate record in Miami: In 2015, he dropped $60 million on two properties — a five-bedroom penthouse and the three-bedroom condo directly below it — in an 18-story condo called Faena House in Miami Beach.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider

Faena House sits on Miami Beach’s widest stretch of white sand. The penthouse has a 70-foot infinity pool on one of its terraces.

source Google Maps

Source: Business Insider 1, 2

Faena House is directly next to Faena Hotel …

source Google Street View

… and sits on a street of high-rise buildings just off of the beach.

source Google Street View

Beyond his Miami penthouse, Griffin has also accumulated nearly $250 million of real estate in the Billionaires Row area of Palm Beach, Florida, with intentions of building a mansion.

source Google Maps

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Palm Beach Daily News, The Real Deal

Notably, Griffin’s Palm Beach property is just south of Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club.

caption Mar-A-Lago. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Source: Palm Beach Daily News

The property reportedly spans more than 12 acres; Griffin has, according to the Real Deal, cleared it to make room for a house that will be longer than a football field.

source Google Street View

Source: Palm Beach Daily News, The Real Deal