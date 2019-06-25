15 of Kendall Jenner’s best outfits of all time

caption Kendall Jenner has worn a lot of exciting looks over the years. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage/Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Vogue/Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

Like much of her family, Kendall Jenner is known for being a bit of a style icon both on and off the runway.

The model has worn a lot of tulle gowns, colorful minidresses, and sheer looks over the years.

From the runway to the streets of New York City, here are some of Kendall Jenner’s best looks.

Model Kendall Jenner is known for her style both on and off the catwalk.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star models high-end outfits for top designers like Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana, wears bold red-carpet looks, and turns heads with her casual street-style ensembles.

Here are some of Kendall Jenner’s best looks of all time.

Jenner went for a classic ensemble for the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

caption The look is quite simple. source Kevin Mazur/Billboard Awards 2014/WireImage

This white halter pairs perfectly with these shiny, cropped black pants and silver heels. It wasn’t an over-the-top ensemble, but it was sharp and it made a statement on the carpet.

Like her sisters, the model has worn some Balmain.

caption The dress is green. source Richard Bord/WireImage

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have worn a lot of Balmain over the years. It looks like Kendall is also a fan – she wore a green armor-style Balmain dress to a Vogue event back in 2014.

Jenner knows how to rock an outfit off the runway, too.

caption The look is almost monochromatic. source Pierre Suu/Getty

When heading to the Shiatzy-Chen show during Fashion Week 2015, Jenner donned a pink ensemble complete with metallic skirt and silver boots.

The model’s street style is chic but casual.

caption She is in New York City in this photo. source Ray Tamarra/GC Images

This street-style look included white, high-waisted Isabel-Marant pants with a unique button pattern, glasses, and a cropped mustard sweater.

She wore purple to the amfAR Cinema Against AIDs Gala in 2015.

caption The dress has an extremely flowy skirt. source Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage

The flowy Calvin-Klein dress looked stunning from every angle. It featured a top held up with thin, tied straps and a long, elegant skirt.

Jenner’s 2015 Met-Gala gown was supposed to channel the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme.

caption The gown has cut-outs. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

She was again dressed by Calvin Klein for the big event. Her sparkling green dress featured criss-cross cut-outs on the sides.

Jenner takes her Cannes fashion seriously.

caption The dress has sheer panels. source Tony Barson/FilmMagic

Jenner wore this partially sheer, snake-printed, bell-sleeved gown to Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

That same year, she wore a stunning sheer look to a party.

caption It’s sheer. source Venturelli/Getty

While at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Jenner wore this sheer, beige gown with feathered sleeves to the Chopard Wild Party.

Jenner went for a cut-out dress for the 2016 Met Gala.

caption The dress features blue. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The theme that year was “Manus × Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” and Jenner wore Atelier Versace. The dress has two side cut-outs and a hypnotizing print.

Leather detailing spiced up this blue dress.

caption She paired it with skinny black heels. source Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Vogue

Jenner wore this leather-accented blue dress to the Vogue Foundation Dinner in 2017. It was designed by Mugler, who is also a favorite designer of Kim Kardashian’s.

For Cannes 2017, Jenner wore a short dress with a long train.

caption The dress has a simple print. source Foc Kan/FilmMagic

She really knows how to pick a look that’s worth a thousand photos. This stunning piece is from Giambattista Valli and the train looks impressive from every angle. She also paired the dress with large diamond earrings.

Jenner brought her A-game to Cannes 2018.

caption She went braless for this look. source Venturelli/WireImage

This ethereal tulle dress was belted at the waist and it was quite sheer. Jenner went braless with this look and this isn’t the first or last time she did so.

The model was all tulle again for Cannes 2019.

caption The dress is bright. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR

This time, she opted for a neon-pink Giambattista Valli x H&M number. The dreamy gown was also able to transform into a minidress.

Jenner wore a unique cut of dress at this year’s Vanity-Fair post-Oscars party.

caption She wore black heels with the look. source Tony Barson/FilmMagic

The sleek black gown had high slits on both sides, which made it somewhat resemble an elegant loincloth. She paired it with simple, black accessories.

Jenner went all out for the 2019 Met Gala.

caption She wore a monochromatic orange look. source Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

The Met-Gala theme this year was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” She and her sister Kylie went for coordinating bright, feathery Versace looks on the carpet.