Kendall Jenner wore a $2,213 blazer with no pants and kept her leather gloves on indoors

caption Kendall Jenner wore her chic blazer as a dress. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is the latest celebrity to rock the “no pants” trend, a favorite among stars like Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Hailey Baldwin.

Jenner attended the launch party for Stuart Weitzman’s #SWWalk collection during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday in a glossy blazer sans pants.

The model paired the copper blazer by Blazé Milano, which retails for €1,960 ($2,213 in US dollars), with sheer black tights.

She also wore a pair of black leather gloves, which she kept on indoors.

Jenner finished the look with dangling gold earrings, Stuart Weitzman’s $398 Anny 70 pumps, and a Louis Vuitton purse.

The “no pants” trend, a Hollywood favorite, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

caption Jenner wore her hair in a simple updo with her signature middle part. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The model paired the copper blazer by Blazé Milano, which retails for €1,960 ($2,213 in US dollars), with sheer black tights and a pair of black leather gloves that she kept on indoors. Jenner finished the look with dangling gold earrings and Stuart Weitzman's $398 Anny 70 pumps.

En route to the launch party, Jenner also accessorized with a purse by Louis Vuitton.

caption A closer look at Jenner’s Louis Vuitton purse and Stuart Weitzman heels. source Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images

Jenner has rocked similar pantless illusions before

At New York Fashion Week in September 2018, the model wore an oversized black blazer from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2018 couture collection that featured a wide pink belt with a diamond-encrusted buckle. Jenner completed the daring look with black bike shorts and green stiletto boots that looked like they were covered by the sleeves of a black puffy coat.

caption Jenner attends Russell James “Angels” book launch and exhibit on September 6, 2018. source Splash News

Later that month, she wore a more casual take on the trend while walking the runway for Fendi’s Spring 2019 collection during Milan Fashion Week in an oversized white, zippered sweatshirt.