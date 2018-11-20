Kendall Jenner DMed the popular YouTuber David Dobrik and asked to be his friend — watch the video that resulted

By
Callie Ahlgrim, Insider
-
Kendall Jenner recently made an appearance on a popular YouTube channel.



David Dobrik/YouTube

  • David Dobrik, a popular YouTuber with nearly 10 million subscribers, began his 512th vlog by opening a DM from Kendall Jenner.
  • “We love you can we all be friends,” Jenner wrote.
  • Jenner subsequently appeared in the video, which was posted on Tuesday.
  • Jenner, accompanied by Kardashian friend Harry Hudson and fellow model Kaia Gerber, helped Dobrik plan a surprise for his friend’s birthday.
  • She even helped book a mechanical bull for the party and bake a birthday cake.
  • Watch the full video below.

