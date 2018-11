Kendall Jenner took a $3 bike ride while wearing a $1,933 green coat to celebrate her 23rd birthday

caption Kendall Jenner started her birthday with a bike ride. source Splash News

Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday on Saturday with a bike ride in New York City.

The model wore a $1,933 bright green fur-and-leather coat by Saks Potts.

She paired the coat with jeans and sneakers.

She later celebrated her birthday with a house party and a late-night karaoke session.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known to appreciate the finer things in life, but that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy some simple pleasures, too. Kendall Jenner demonstrated her love of both when she celebrated her birthday in New York City on Saturday.

The 23-year-old model rode around Manhattan on a $3-per-half-hour Citi Bike wearing a coat from Saks Potts that retails for $1,933.

caption Jenner hit the streets of New York. source Splash News

The pistachio-green leather coat features an oversized fur collar with matching cuffs on the sleeves, as well as a matching leather belt. Jenner dressed it down by pairing it with jeans and sneakers.

caption She paired the extravagant coat with jeans and sneakers. source Splash News

According to People, Jenner followed up her bike ride with a house party and late-night karaoke with friends including Bella Hadid and Justine Skye.

Her famous family did not appear to be in attendance, but they did send their birthday wishes over Instagram.

Now that the birthday celebrations have ended, Jenner will be gearing up for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is filmed on Thursday, joining Bella and Gigi Hadid on the runway once again in New York City.

