Kendall Jenner asked ex Harry Styles which of his songs were about her on a special edition of ‘Spill Your Guts’

By
Tom Murray
-
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner were romantically linked for around two years.

caption
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner were romantically linked for around two years.
source
The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube

  • Harry Styles guest-hosted “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night.
  • The singer welcomed supermodel and former flame Kendall Jenner to the show for a special edition of “Spill Your Guts” – a game where the host and the guest must answer controversial questions or eat/drink something disgusting.
  • Jenner preceded her question to Styles by saying: “I’m dying to know this.”
  • She then asked: “Which songs on your last album were about me?”
  • Styles immediately put his face in his hands before tucking a napkin into his shirt and eating some cod sperm so that he didn’t have to answer the question.
  • Styles and Jenner were first linked in January 2014, then reportedly had an on-again-off-again relationship until December 2015, according to Elle.
  • Watch the segment in full below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Read more:

From throwing insults to talking about a reunion, here’s everything One Direction members have said since their hiatus

Harry Styles just dropped a bizarre, 8-minute-long music video for ‘Adore You,’ which is set in the fictional Isle of Eroda where everyone frowns

Kendall Jenner sparkled in a nude minidress embellished with jewel straps and crystal fringe

Kendall and Kylie Jenner got booed by the crowd after being shown on the jumbotron at an LA Rams game