Kendall Jenner had the sassiest response to being left out of Kris Jenner’s Mother’s Day Instagram post

caption Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. source Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Kris Jenner shared an Instagram post dedicated to “all of the beautiful Moms out there,” including her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

However, her other daughter Kendall Jenner was left out.

This was likely because Kendall is not a mother yet, though it could have been a mistake.

Kendall commented on the photo: “love you too mom!”

On Sunday, it was Mother’s Day in many countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and Japan. To honour the day, Kris Jenner shared an Instagram post dedicated to all mothers, and her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

However, her daughter Kendall Jenner wasn’t included in the post, probably because she’s the only one of the group who doesn’t have any children of her own yet.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special,” Kris wrote in the post. “To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you.”

Kendall decided to let her mother know she’d been left out in a tongue-in-cheek way, and commented on the post “love you too mom!”

Rob Kardashian, the brother of the family, was also absent from the post.

Kendall probably wasn’t too upset with being left out, because she posted some tributes of her own on her Instagram story. She shared three photos of Kris, one with the caption “Love your mother,” and one of Kris standing in front of many designer handbags.