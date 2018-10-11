Kendall Jenner paired a pumpkin-colored turtleneck with $2,280 leather pants, and her outfit is similar to something Bella Hadid wore the day before

caption Sweater weather is here. source Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner recently stepped out in New York City looking more than ready for sweater weather.

Tuesday night, the model was spotted at Bella Hadid’s intimate birthday party in Manhattan. For the occasion, Jenner wore a bright-orange turtleneck with an asymmetrical hemline and black leather flared pants by Unravel Project.

caption Jenner matched her earrings to her sweater. source Splash News

The unique pants, which lace up in the front, were originally priced at $2,280 on Forward. The design is currently on sale for $1,482.

Jenner completed the autumn look with a $2,375 patent leather purse from By Far and $1,010 Yeezy boots.

Orange is everywhere this season, from influencers’ Instagram pages to a $70 plaid skirt from Zara that keeps flying off the shelves.

The day before Jenner was spotted at Bella Hadid’s birthday party, Hadid herself rocked the trendy color on the streets of New York City. The Bulgari ambassador, who turned 22 on Tuesday, looked cozy in a pumpkin-colored slouchy turtleneck sweaterdress.

Hadid accessorized the simple ensemble with chunky, gold hoop earrings, a black vinyl purse, black ankle boots, and orange-tinted sunglasses from her older sister’s sunglasses collection, Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear.

